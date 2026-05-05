Owaisi Says BJP’s Bengal Verdict Must Be Respected, Slams ‘Secular’ Parties

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, stated on Tuesday that the so-called "secular parties" will not be able to halt the saffron party's growth and that the West Bengal voters' decision in favour of the BJP must be accepted.



In response to the assembly election results, Owaisi praised voters in West Bengal who supported AIMIM despite the fact that all 11 of the party's candidates were defeated.