Owaisi Says BJP’s Bengal Verdict Must Be Respected, Slams ‘Secular’ Parties

Summary of this article
Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP’s victory in West Bengal reflects the people’s mandate and must be respected.
He claimed “so-called secular parties” cannot stop BJP’s expansion and criticised their political strategy.
BJP won 206 seats, securing a two-thirds majority and ending the TMC’s 15-year rule; AIMIM candidates failed to win seats.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, stated on Tuesday that the so-called "secular parties" will not be able to halt the saffron party's growth and that the West Bengal voters' decision in favour of the BJP must be accepted.
In response to the assembly election results, Owaisi praised voters in West Bengal who supported AIMIM despite the fact that all 11 of the party's candidates were defeated.
"The people of West Bengal have given power to the BJP. We have to respect that decision. It is the people's decision. Thirdly, I am of the opinion that I have been consistently saying that these so-called secular parties will not be able to stop the BJP," he told reporters here.
He asserted that Muslims should attempt to establish independent political leadership because the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the former NCP in Maharashtra, and the TMC in West Bengal have all attempted to "play soft Hindutva" in the past.
In the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday, the BJP made history by capturing 206 seats and more than a two-thirds majority, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.