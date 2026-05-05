Owaisi Says BJP’s Bengal Verdict Must Be Respected, Slams ‘Secular’ Parties

Asaduddin Owaisi says opposition failed to stop BJP’s rise as party sweeps West Bengal polls

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Owaisi Says BJP’s Bengal Verdict Must Be Respected, Slams ‘Secular’ Parties
Owaisi Says BJP’s Bengal Verdict Must Be Respected, Slams ‘Secular’ Parties
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP’s victory in West Bengal reflects the people’s mandate and must be respected.

  • He claimed “so-called secular parties” cannot stop BJP’s expansion and criticised their political strategy.

  • BJP won 206 seats, securing a two-thirds majority and ending the TMC’s 15-year rule; AIMIM candidates failed to win seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, stated on Tuesday that the so-called "secular parties" will not be able to halt the saffron party's growth and that the West Bengal voters' decision in favour of the BJP must be accepted.

In response to the assembly election results, Owaisi praised voters in West Bengal who supported AIMIM despite the fact that all 11 of the party's candidates were defeated.

"The people of West Bengal have given power to the BJP. We have to respect that decision. It is the people's decision. Thirdly, I am of the opinion that I have been consistently saying that these so-called secular parties will not be able to stop the BJP," he told reporters here.

He asserted that Muslims should attempt to establish independent political leadership because the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the former NCP in Maharashtra, and the TMC in West Bengal have all attempted to "play soft Hindutva" in the past.

In the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday, the BJP made history by capturing 206 seats and more than a two-thirds majority, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

Related Content
CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
CPI(M) Calls Poll Results “Serious Setback”, Flags BJP’s Growing Footprint
BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion
Representational Image - PTI
Malda Gherao Case: Alleged Mastermind Mofakkarul Islam arrested at Bagdogra airport
Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal - null
Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough

  4. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  5. IUML Emerges Kingmaker As Congress-Led UDF Sweeps Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Texas Battered By Storms, Residents Struggle Amidst Devastation

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough