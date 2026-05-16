Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: United States Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

USA opted to bat first against Nepal in the ICC CWC League 2 clash as both teams chase crucial points in the ODI standings

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Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: United States Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs
Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: United States Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nepal face USA in Match 106 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 in Kirtipur on Saturday

  • USA won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

The United States won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

USA enter the contest sitting second in the standings with 18 wins from 25 matches and are aiming to reclaim the top spot with another victory. Nepal, meanwhile, are under pressure in seventh place and desperately need points to improve their ODI status hopes.

The match also features an exciting battle between USA’s in-form batting duo Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar against Nepal’s experienced spin attack led by Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee. Kirtipur’s surface is expected to assist batters early before slowing down later in the innings.

Nepal vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Toss Update

United States won the toss and opted to bat first.

Nepal vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Playing XIs

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

United States of America: Smit Patel(w), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

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Nepal vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Playing XIs

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Sompal Kami

United States of America: Smit Patel(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous, Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Rushil Ugarkar, Juanoy Drysdale

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