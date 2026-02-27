Namdhari FC 1-1 Aizawl FC, Indian Football League: Diallo Rescues Hosts With Late Equaliser

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC, Indian Football League 2025-26: Namdhari FC rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against former champions Aizawl FC in the opening match of the IFL 2025-26 season, with Abdoulaye Diallo striking deep into stoppage time for the hosts

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC match report Indian Football League 2025-26 matchday 1
Namdhari FC's Abdoulaye Diallo in action during the Indian Football League match against Aizawl FC on February 27, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vanlalhriatzuala gave Aizawl FC a 43rd-minute lead with a right-footed curler

  • Namdhari equalised in the final minute of added time through Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Diallo

  • This marks the second draw in five meetings between the sides in the second tier

Former champions Aizawl FC and hosts Namdhari Sports Academy split points in the inaugural match of the rechristened Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season, after they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw here on Friday.

Vanlalhriatzuala struck for the former champions in the 43rd minute to put Aizawl ahead, but Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Diallo restored parity in the sixth minute of added time ahead of the final whistle, to ensure the Punjab side came away with a point in the division two season opener.

The result was the second draw in five encounters between the two sides in the second-tier club competition's history, with Aizawl ahead 2-1 till date.

Aizawl coach Lalruatfela packed his midfield at kick-off, leaving Zomuansanga as the lone striker up front, to express a clear intent to exploit the wings.

Namdhari gaffer Harpreet fielded a regular 4-4-2 formation and started with three Ghanians, skipper Lamine Moro at the heart of defence and Francis Addo and Najeeb Ibrahim in the centre of midfield.

The People's Club were quicker off the blocks and had their first shot at goal as early as the fourth minute. Laldawngzuala, the Aizawl right back, managed to make forays upfield, and sent some good crosses, keeping Namdhari goalkeeper Nishan Singh busy under the bar.

Related Content
Related Content

The best chance of the period ahead of the goal came Aizawl's way however, when Vincent Lalduhawma found Omoma clear at the top of Namdhari's six-yard box, but his shot at goal was too feeble to worry Nishan.

Hriata then struck just two minutes before half-time, when a harmless-looking floater from the flank by Dawnga, glided across the goal to find the former in acres of space.

The dimunitive midfielder moved swiftly to unleash a right footed curler which beat Nishan and bulged the Namdhari net.

Coach Harpreet did not waste time and brought on Bhupinder Singh in place of forward Jaskaranpreet Singh after the half-time break to bolster his midfield. Despite the move, Aizawl got the first good chance after the break when Zozoa's controlled curler was tipped onto the bar by Nishan.

Harpreet then brought on Diallo in place of Najeeb in the 59th minute. Namdhari kept pressing hard which brought about the first cautions, skipper Moro getting into the books in the 81st minute, followed by Aizawl's Hriata in the 86th minute.

Earlier, Namdhari coach Harpreet had received the first yellow card of the match.

With six minutes added on after the regulation 90, Namdhari almost equalised when Diallo got through in the box and with only the keeper to beat, lobbed above both him and the cross-bar.

Diallo would not be denied on the day though, when in the final minute, a snapshot from Lotjem hit the left upright and came back for the Senegalese to tap it in, as he saved the day for the hosts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Need Massive Win For Semi-Finals Berth

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast And What Will Happen If Match Gets Washed Out

  3. Lucknow Super Giants Launch New Jersey Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026

  4. Fans Targeting Salman Agha's Family 'Very Shameful', Says Mirza Amid Pakistan's Dwindling T20 World Cup Hopes

  5. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  3. Karnataka Discussion Over Rohith Vemula Bill

  4. The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

  5. Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘hate speech’ Targeting Muslims

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 