Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday's KBFC Vs MCFC Indian Super League Match?

Mumbai City FC edged Kerala Blasters FC 1–0 in the Indian Super League as Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 48th-minute strike sealed the win, taking Mumbai City to six points while Kerala Blasters remained winless

PTI
Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s KBFC Vs MCFC Match?
Mumbai City FC players celebrate Pritam Kotal's own goal during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 20, 2026.
Lallianzuala Chhangte’s early second-half strike proved decisive as Mumbai City FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC 1–0 in an Indian Super League match on Sunday.

The Islanders now have six points from two matches, while Kerala Blasters are yet to open their account.

Chhangte’s decisive strike arrived in the 47th minute. Earlier, Jorge Pereyra Diaz had missed from the penalty spot in the first half, as the two sides went into the interval deadlocked at 0-0. Chhangte received the Player of the Match award.

David Catala made four changes to his starting line-up, handing Arsh Anwer Shaikh a start in goal in place of Sachin Suresh, while Sandeep Singh, Marlon Roos Trujillo and Naocha Singh replaced Muhammed Saheef, Aiban Dohling and Ebindas Yesudas.

Petr Kratky, meanwhile, made a solitary alteration, with Vikram Partap Singh coming in for the injured Jorge Ortiz.

Both goalkeepers were called into action in an open start that set the tone for the contest. Victor Bertomeu forced a sharp save from Phurba Lachenpa at his near post after being released by Korou Singh’s lofted pass.

The Spanish forward later glanced a header over the bar from another Korou delivery, before Chhangte tested the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper at the other end.

Jorge Diaz won a penalty on the half-hour mark after being brought down by Danish Farooq. The Argentine stepped up to take it himself, but Arsh Anwer Shaikh, who was making his first ISL appearance in over three years, guessed correctly, diving low to his right to palm the effort away to safety.

Kerala Blasters introduced Vibin Mohanan and Kevin Yoke at the start of the second half, while Mumbai City replaced Sahil Panwar, who was on a yellow card, with Bijay Chhetri.

The visitors struck just three minutes after the restart. Brandon Fernandes’ overhead kick dropped to B Lalnuntluanga on the edge of the area, and his long-range effort took a deflection off Oumar Ba before falling kindly to Chhangte, who calmly slotted past the goalkeeper to open his account for the season.

The Islanders then took the sting out of the contest, slowing the tempo and inviting the home side to commit numbers forward.

Kerala Blasters head coach responded with further changes, but the hosts struggled to carve out any clear-cut openings to test the opposition goalkeeper. A lack of movement in the final third made it increasingly difficult for them to unsettle the Mumbai City defence.

Kerala Blasters went close to finding a late equaliser in the closing minutes, with substitute Muhammad Ajsal and Bertomeu both seeing their headers drift agonisingly wide after taking slight deflections off defenders.

In the end, Mumbai City held firm to protect their slender one-goal advantage and secure their second consecutive win of the season.

