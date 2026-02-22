Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Kerala Blasters host their first home game of the season as they clash with Mumbai City FC in the second round of the ISL 2025-26 matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

kerala blasters vs mumbai city fc indian super league 2025-26 round 2 live streaming result kochi
Mumbai City FC footballer Brandon Fernandes in action during the ISL 2025-26 match against Chennaiyin FC> Photo: MumbaiCityFC/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala Blasters host their first home game of the ISL 2025-26 season

  • They will clash against Mumbai City FC in their second game

  • KBFC lost their last game against MBSG, MCFC are coming out of a win against CFC

Kerala Blasters play their first home match of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi as they will host Mumbai City FC in their second match of the campaign. They suffered a 2-0 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giants away from home in their previous match. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are the in-form side and they will look to extend their winning run.

After a bruising 0-2 defeat to the defending champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giants, in the season opener, the home team is under immediate pressure. With a new tactical setup under David Catala, the focus will be on converting vocal home support into defensive solidity and clinical finishing, two things that were missing in their first outing. The squad is largely fit, but the pressure is on Adrian Luna and Rowllin Borges to provide the veteran leadership needed to settle a young backline that looked shaky against the Mariners.

Petr Kratky’s men started their campaign with a professional 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. While they are high on confidence, Kratky has warned of the eight-day turnaround advantage the home side has, stressing that his team must be mentally and physically ready for the Kochi atmosphere. Joni Kauko was the standout performer in the opener. If he is allowed to dictate the tempo, Mumbai will likely starve the Blasters of possession. The Islanders face a significant loss as Jose Ortiz was stretchered off in the previous game and is expected to miss this fixture.

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 22

Bengaluru FC Won: 10

NorthEast United Won: 6

Draw: 6

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Squads

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, Oumar Bah, Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Muhammed Saheef, Jaganath Jayan, Aibanbha Dohling, Sumit Sharma, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Marlon Roos-Trujillo, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rowllin Borges, Ebindas Yesudasan, Víctor Bertomeu, Korou Singh, Salahudheen Koyambravan, Nihal Sudeesh, Muhammad Ajsal, Matías Hernández, Kévin Yoke, Ms Sreekuttan, R Lalthanmawia

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rehnesh Paramba, Ahan Prakash, Harsh Kadam, Hmingthan Mawia, Nuno Reis, Sanjeev Stalin, Bijay Chhetri, Amandeep, Dhruv Alva, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Mohammed Kaif, Sahil Panwar, Joni Kauko, Brandon Fernandes, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Franklin Nazareth, Ishaan Shishodia, Sheikh Aadil, Zothanpuia, Gyamar Nikum, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Ortíz, Ayush Chhikara, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Noufal

Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

