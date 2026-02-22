Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Petr Kratky’s men started their campaign with a professional 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. While they are high on confidence, Kratky has warned of the eight-day turnaround advantage the home side has, stressing that his team must be mentally and physically ready for the Kochi atmosphere. Joni Kauko was the standout performer in the opener. If he is allowed to dictate the tempo, Mumbai will likely starve the Blasters of possession. The Islanders face a significant loss as Jose Ortiz was stretchered off in the previous game and is expected to miss this fixture.