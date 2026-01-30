Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 7 Day 2: Brar Scalps 4-Wicket Haul; Desai, Chandela Score Maiden Double Centuries

Kunal Chandela in action in Ranji Trophy @BCCIdomestic

Hello and welcome to the highlights of Ranji Trophy Round 7, Day 2 that took place on Friday, 30 January. The highlight of the day was Harpreet Brar scalping a four-wicket haul against Karnataka, which included wickets of KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal. Rahul scored a half-century before getting cleaned up by Brar. Sarfaraz Khan got dismissed cheaply against Delhi, but Siddhesh Lad scored a century to get them out of trouble. Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up five-wicket hauls against Haryana to help Bengal get a 93-run lead in first innings. Harvik Desai contributed with a mammoth double hundred to power Saurashtra to a solid position against Chandigarh. Kunal Chandela also scored his maiden first-class double century. Check out the highlights of the opening day, as it happened.

30 Jan 2026, 04:49:20 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Good Morning! Hello, we’re back with Day 2 of Ranji Trophy Round 7. Stay tuned for live updates and scores from all the matches as the battle for quarter-final spots heats up.

30 Jan 2026, 07:35:51 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Day 1 Scores At Stumps Nagaland 322/6 vs Andhra

Gujarat 267/7 vs Tripura

Odisha 242/6 vs Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh 236 all out vs Vidarbha 33/0 - Uttar Pradesh leads by 204 runs

Baroda 247/5 vs Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh 187 vs Maharashtra 52/2 - Madhya Pradesh leads by 135 runs

Goa 279/8 vs Kerala

Rajasthan 168 all out vs Pondicherry 77/2 - Rajasthan leads by 91 runs

Punjab 303/9 vs Karnataka

Chandigarh 136 all out vs Saurashtra 167/1 - Saurashtra leads by 31 runs

Bengal 168/5 vs Haryana

Uttarakhand 279/3 vs Assam

Delhi 221 all out vs Mumbai 13/1 - Delhi leads by 108 runs

Chhattisgarh 283 all out vs Hyderabad 56/0 - Chhattisgarh leads by 227 runs

Himachal Pradesh 168 all out vs Jammu and Kashmir 20/0

Services 174/3 vs Railways

30 Jan 2026, 09:45:11 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Karnataka Wrap Up Innings Karnataka has wrapped things up early this morning by folding out Punjab for 309. In Mumbai, Tushar Deshpande has fallen early to leave Mumbai reeling at 18 for two.

30 Jan 2026, 10:01:09 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Uttar Pradesh All Out Uttar Pradesh have been bowled out for 237 with VID captain Harsh Dubey picking six wickets. For UP, Dhruv Jurel stood out with a defiant 96. Vidarbha are now batting in their 1st innings.

30 Jan 2026, 10:22:29 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Bowlers Dominate Puducherry vs Rajasthan Match With the track favouring the bowlers, there are wickets galore in this match between Rajasthan and Puducherry. After RAJ were bowled out for 168, Puducherry find themselves 89/4 after 35 overs.

30 Jan 2026, 10:56:43 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Bengal Wrap Up Innings Bengal’s resistance has not lasted long as they have been bowled out for 191.

30 Jan 2026, 11:32:39 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: KL Rahul Scores Fifty Karnataka have made a fine start in response to Punjab’s first-innings score of 309, with 100 for no loss. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been in fine form, and Rahul has reached his half-century.

30 Jan 2026, 12:01:32 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: MUM Battling Against DEL Musheer Khan and Musheer Khan have consolidated Mumbai's innings after an early burst from the Delhi bowlers. They are 35/2 and still trail by 186 runs.

30 Jan 2026, 12:22:42 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Lunch Scores Nagaland 366 all out vs Andhra 107/3 - Nagaland leads by 259 runs (ongoing) Gujarat 352 all out vs Tripura 27/1 - Gujarat leads by 325 runs (ongoing) Odisha 282 all out vs Jharkhand 27/1 - Odisha leads by 252 runs Uttar Pradesh 236 all out vs Vidarbha 103/6 - Uttar Pradesh leads by 133 runs Baroda 325/6 vs Tamil Nadu Madhya Pradesh 187 vs Maharashtra 167/7 - Madhya Pradesh leads by 20 runs Goa 355 all out vs Kerala 23/0 - Goa leads by 332 runs Rajasthan 168 all out vs Pondicherry 243/5 - Pondicherry leads by 75 runs Punjab 309 all out vs Karnataka 136/2 - Punjab leads by 173 runs Chandigarh 136 all out vs Saurashtra 300/2 - Saurashtra leads by 164 runs Bengal 193 all out vs Haryana 45/5 - Bengal leads by 148 runs Uttarakhand 415/5 vs Assam Delhi 221 all out vs Mumbai 88/3 - Delhi leads by 133 runs Chhattisgarh 283 all out vs Hyderabad 200/2 - Chhattisgarh leads by 83 runs Himachal Pradesh 168 all out vs Jammu and Kashmir 115/2 - Himachal Pradesh leads by 53 runs Services 290/6 vs Railways

30 Jan 2026, 01:34:54 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Nagaland Vs Andhra Pradesh After Nagaland finished their 1st innings at 366, Andhra Pradesh are currently batting at 188/4 after 46 overs and they trail by 178 runs in Dimapur.

30 Jan 2026, 02:19:58 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Mumbai vs Delhi Mumbai are struggling with the bat in their first innings. They have now lost half their side including well-set Musheer Khan and star batter Sarfaraz Khan. Musheer scored a half-century and was dismissed due to a controversial decision from the umpire. Siddhesh Lad is holding one end and he has already scored his fifty. Mumbai 161/5 (54), Delhi 221

30 Jan 2026, 02:42:41 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Bengal vs Haryana Despite scoring 193 runs in the first innings, Bengal take a 93-run lead by bowling out Haryana for just 100 runs. It is the experienced Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed who do the job for Bengal. Akash Deep used the nip off the deck to his advantage and scalped a five-wicket haul. Shahbaz Ahmed joined in picking up another fifer. Bengal will want a better batting performance in the second innings. Haryana 100 (31.1), Bengal 193

30 Jan 2026, 03:07:26 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Baroda post a solid score of 375 on the board after being down to 72/4 at one point of time. Atit Sheth led the comeback, scoring a brilliant century. He was supported well by Ninad Rathva and Akshay More. The former scored a half-century while More contributed with a well-made 40. The ball is now in Tamil Nadu's court. Baroda 375 (141.3)

30 Jan 2026, 03:37:47 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Saurashtra has piled up a mountain of runs in front of Chandigarh after the hosts scored 136 runs in the first innings. Jay Gohil and Arpit Vasavada were unlucky to be dismissed in the 90s but Harvik Desai makes it big and ends up scoring a double century. Saurashtra are leading by a massive 317 runs now and it doesn't look like they will have to bat a second time in the match. Saurashtra 453/3 (106), Chandigarh 136

30 Jan 2026, 04:08:56 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Punjab vs Karnataka Harpreet Brar has been the pick of the bowlers for Punjab and he has troubled the Karnataka batters. He has registered a figure of 4/93 and has dismissed the likes of KL Rahul, Aneesh KV, Devdutt Padikkal and Smaran R. Amid them, Rahul was well-set following a half-century. Brar bowled an absolute beauty to knock his middle-stump out. Karnataka still trail by 75 runs with four wickets in hand. 232/6 (79), Punjab 309

30 Jan 2026, 04:55:30 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Mumbai vs Delhi After being down to 107/4 at one point of time, Mumbai make a solid comeback riding on Siddhesh Lad's century. They are now at 266/5 after 84 overs with Lad batting at 102. He remains unbeaten, while he received good support from Suved Parkar, who also completed his half-century. Mumbai now lead by 45 runs. Mumbai 266/5 (84), Delhi 221

30 Jan 2026, 05:22:49 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra The first two days of the match saw 24 wickets tumble and Madhya Pradesh have sneaked ahead with a healthy lead here. They had only a slender 8-run lead after the first innings, but they have ended Day 2 at the score of 166/4. Subham Sharma and Venkatesh Iyer scored half-centuries to help Madhya Pradesh. MP 166/4 (47) at Stumps, Maharashtra 179, MP 187

30 Jan 2026, 05:46:49 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir have powered themselves to a massive lead against Himachal Pradesh and they are unlikely to bat a second time in the game. Powered by Subham Singh Pundir's 165, Jammu and Kashmir have scored 387/5 at the end of Day 2. They currently have a lead of 219 runs in hand. Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad scored half-centuries as well. They are in the driver's seat and will consolidate control further on Day 3. Jammu and Kashmir 387/5, Himachal Pradesh 168

30 Jan 2026, 06:05:20 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh 22 wickets tumble on two days of the match and yet, both sides remain strongly in the game. Uttar Pradesh are currently leading by 75 runs in their second innings. Danish Malewar and Nachiket Bhute were the two players who helped Vidarbha reach a total of 237, exactly same to what UP scored in the first innings. At the end of Day 2, UP have Aryan Juyal and Aaditya Sharma out on the crease. UP 75/2 (Stumps), Vidarbha 237, UP 237

30 Jan 2026, 06:18:17 pm IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 2: Stumps Group A: Nagaland are off to a great start against Andhra, Chetan Bist's 189 powered them to a massive 366. In response, Andhra are in a decent position, having scored 267/5 at the end of Day 2. Shikhar Mohan carried on his good performance for Jharkhand, as his 80 led them 244/6 against Odisha. They still trail by 38 runs. Danish Malewar and Nachiket Bhute looked like they will be able to give a lead to Vidarbha, but eventually both Vidarbha and UP ended first innings on 237. Shivam Mavi scalped 7/59. Baroda posted 375 on board riding on Atit Sheth's century. In response, Tamil Nadu ended the day on 118/0. Group B: Karnataka trail Punjab by 54 runs after Harpreet Brar's four-fer lands Karnataka in trouble. He dismissed the likes of KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal as well. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh take a lead of 174 runs in the second innings as they end day on 166/4. Earlier, they scalped a narrow 8-run lead against Maharashtra. Rohan Kunnummal's unbeaten 132 helped Kerala end day 2 on 237/2, trailing Goa by 118 runs. Saurashtra clinched a mammoth 322-run first-innings lead against Chandigarh riding on Harvik Desai's maiden double century. Group C: Bengal find themselves in a position of advantage after they bowled out Haryana for only 100. They took a 93-run lead and extended it to 248 at the end of the day. Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed picked fifers. Kunal Chandela scored his maiden first-class double century as Uttarakhand cruised to 460/7 before declaring against Assam. The latter ended day on 91/4. Railways are batting at the score of 168/6 in response to Services' 175, set for a lead. Group D: Siddhesh Lad's unbeaten 102 helped Mumbai get out of a tricky spot to take a first-innings lead against Delhi. They ended the day on 266/5. Puducherry are leading by 181 runs against Rajasthan. Kodimela Himateja and Abhirath Reddy's centuries power Hyderabad to 415/4 and a lead of 132 on Day 2 against Chhattisgarh. Shubham Pundir's 165 help Jammu and Kashmir score 387/5 and take lead of 219 runs against Himachal Pradesh.