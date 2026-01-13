IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Fans Throng Engagement Zone For International Kite Festival
Gujarat Titans marked a lively start to their International Kite Festival activation during the Uttarayan celebrations, with fans turning up in numbers at the franchise’s fan engagement zone in Ahmedabad. Fans were seen enjoying the custom-designed Gujarat Titans kite flying high over the festival grounds, collecting GT-branded kites, taking part in fun interactive activities, and clicking photos at the life-size installation. The three-day celebration continues till January 14.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE