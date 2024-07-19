What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?

A civil society leader said, “I agree that people on both sides have been suffering. But, the magnitude of suffering on the side of Kukis has been much larger than the other side. There are so many women I know who had to flee when they were 9 months pregnant and had to deliver babies in jungles. They just had a half liter bottle of water with them then. How can one compare our plight with the ones who have captured the facilities of capital Imphal? The state has been highly biased towards them whereas our region is stateless. The collector is claiming that people in relief camps have reduced and has reduced the ration for relief camps, but it is not true. Had the church not supported us, our people would have starved to death by now. They have been alleging us to be poppy cultivators. Kuki laborers get 400 INR per day as their daily wage. They are forced to cultivate by Metei militant groups. The poppy is further processed into Cocaine and Heroin by the Meities and sold for exorbitant profits”.