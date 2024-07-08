National

Rahul Gandhi Meets Displaced Persons In Manipur, Flood Victims In Assam; Cong Slams PM's Russia Trip

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit three relief camps in Manipur to interact with people displaced by the ethnic violence, which began on May 3 last year.

PTI
Rahul Gandhi visits Assam | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday started his northeast visit by meeting flood victims at a relief camp in Lakhipur, Assam. He then visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, a party leader said.

Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and talked to the inmates, he said.

"At Jiribam relief camp, Gandhi talked to the internally displaced people," he said. Gandhi had earlier visited a relief camp in Assam and interacted with violence-affected people after which he headed for Jiribam by road, he added.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Assam Flood Victims

Rahul Gandhi met flood-affected victims in a relief camp in Assam’s Lakhipur. He was received at the airport by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior party leaders. 

Borah submitted a memorandum to Gandhi urging him to take up the issue of the devastating flood with the Centre as a special case to get adequate relief and compensation for the severe losses incurred due to the deluge.

''We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre'', he said.

Assam should get a package to tackle the grim situation, ''as the state government has failed to get adequate funds from the Centre, a double failure of the double engine government", Borah added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur Visit

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit three relief camps in Manipur to interact with people displaced by the ethnic violence, which began on May 3 last year. Gandhi visited Manipur in June 2023 and also for the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year.

Initiating the debate on behalf of the opposition in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha last week, Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics.

The Congress leader had also criticised Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the state since ethnic violence broke out there.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, Prime Minister Modi had said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

He had said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then, some 200 people have been killed while thousands have been displaced following large-scale arson that gutted homes and government buildings.

Congress Slams Modi, ‘Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow'

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while it will be Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur since violence broke out in May last year, the PM has neither found the time nor even had the inclination to visit the state for even a few hours.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, the non-biological PM goes to Moscow while the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha heads for Assam and Manipur." 

"Of course, the drumbeaters of the non-biological PM have claimed that he stopped the Russia-Ukraine war for some time. Presumably, this Moscow trip will lead to even more bizarre claims," he said.

This is Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur ever since the "state blew up" fourteen months ago, Ramesh said.

"The non-biological PM has not found the time nor even had the inclination to visit Manipur even for a few hours after the grave crisis erupted on May 3rd, 2023, " he said.

"He (Modi) has not even met the CM of the state - who happens to be from his own party - and other political leaders of the state, including MLAs and MPs," Ramesh said.

Modi is visiting Russia on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
  4. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  2. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  3. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  3. GPAT Result 2024 Declared on natboard.edu.in, 3 Questions From Final Answer Key | How To Check GPAT Rank
  4. Menstrual Pain Leave For Women: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Frame Model Policy
  5. Pune: Policeman Killed, Another Cop Injured After Car Hits Their Bike In Khadki
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Have Started Asking Questions About Their Mother: Being A Parent Is Never Easy
  2. Here's Why Sudha Kongara And Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Along Initially While Filming 'Sarfira'
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  4. 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies': Everything You Need To Know About This Blockbuster Thai Family Drama That's Making People Cry
  5. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
US News
  1. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  2. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  4. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  5. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. Destruction Of Gaza Likely Pushed Hamas To Soften Ceasefire Demands, Officials Say
  4. From Rental Bans To Squirting Water Guns: Here's Why Barcelona Is Protesting Against Tourism
  5. Indonesia: Landslide Triggered By Torrential Rain Kills 11 At Illegal Gold Mine; 19 Missing
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar B.Ed Entrance Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain