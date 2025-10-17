Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Guwahati To Pay Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Ahead of Gandhi’s arrival, officials tightened security, including cancelling leaves for Assam Police personnel to ensure smooth handling of the visit.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen garg
Following the tribute, Gandhi will visit the artist’s residence to console his bereaved family members. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati to pay tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, visiting his resting place in Sonapur and meeting the bereaved family.

  2. The celebrated musician died in Singapore on September 19 in a suspected swimming accident; his body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours on September 23.

  3. The Assam government formed an SIT to probe the circumstances of Garg’s death, while police heightened security across Guwahati ahead of Gandhi’s visit.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached Guwahati today to pay homage to the late singer Zubeen Garg, a Congress spokesperson announced. Upon arrival, Gandhi is expected to proceed to Sonapur, on the city’s outskirts, where Garg was laid to rest, and offer floral tributes at his final resting place.

Following the tribute, Gandhi will visit the artist’s residence to console his bereaved family members. The visit comes nearly a month after Garg's tragic passing. He died on September 19, while in Singapore, reportedly during a swimming incident. His body was brought back to Assam and cremated on September 23 with full state honours.

The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Ahead of Gandhi’s arrival, officials tightened security, including cancelling leaves for Assam Police personnel to ensure smooth handling of the visit.

The tribute underscores Zubeen Garg’s deep cultural resonance in Assam and across India, as well as the political weight attributed to mourning such a figure.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Steady Start For SL-W|16/0 (4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  3. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti