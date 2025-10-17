Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Guwahati To Pay Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati to pay tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, visiting his resting place in Sonapur and meeting the bereaved family.
The celebrated musician died in Singapore on September 19 in a suspected swimming accident; his body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours on September 23.
The Assam government formed an SIT to probe the circumstances of Garg’s death, while police heightened security across Guwahati ahead of Gandhi’s visit.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached Guwahati today to pay homage to the late singer Zubeen Garg, a Congress spokesperson announced. Upon arrival, Gandhi is expected to proceed to Sonapur, on the city’s outskirts, where Garg was laid to rest, and offer floral tributes at his final resting place.
Following the tribute, Gandhi will visit the artist’s residence to console his bereaved family members. The visit comes nearly a month after Garg's tragic passing. He died on September 19, while in Singapore, reportedly during a swimming incident. His body was brought back to Assam and cremated on September 23 with full state honours.
The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Ahead of Gandhi’s arrival, officials tightened security, including cancelling leaves for Assam Police personnel to ensure smooth handling of the visit.
The tribute underscores Zubeen Garg’s deep cultural resonance in Assam and across India, as well as the political weight attributed to mourning such a figure.