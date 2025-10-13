Assamese Expats From Singapore Arrive In Guwahati In Connection With Zubeen Garg’s Death

The CID has issued summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to comply with an earlier notice to appear by October 6.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assamese Expats From Singapore Arrive In Guwahati In Connection With Zubeen Garg’s Death
Zubeen Garg Photo: | IMAGO/ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three more Assamese expatriates who were reportedly present during Zubeen Garg’s final moments in Singapore appeared before the Assam Police’s CID.

  • The CID has issued summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to comply with an earlier notice to appear by October 6.

  • Singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea during a visit to Singapore.

Three more Assamese expatriates who were reportedly present during Zubeen Garg’s final moments in Singapore appeared before the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, officials confirmed.

Zubeen Garg - | IMAGO/ANI News
SIT Arrests Singer Zubeen Garg’s Security Personnel In Death Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

According to CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddhartha Bora arrived at the CID headquarters earlier in the day and are currently being interrogated. Another individual, Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, is expected to join the investigation later in the day, PTI reported. 

The CID has issued summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to comply with an earlier notice to appear by October 6. So far, only one individual, Rupkamal Kalita, has responded to the initial summons. Kalita was questioned for over 24 hours before being allowed to leave.

“We’ve started questioning the three individuals who came in this morning and are waiting for the fourth,” said Gupta. “We are hopeful that a few more will come forward in the next 48 hours,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea during a visit to Singapore, where he was attending the Fourth North East India Festival. His sudden death has sparked public outcry and suspicion, leading to the filing of over 60 FIRs across Assam.

In response, the Assam government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID to probe the circumstances surrounding his death. The team is focusing on gathering statements from key witnesses who were present at the scene in Singapore, particularly members of the Assamese community there.


With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kuldeep,Bumrah Force Windies Collapse! | WI 311/9 (97)

  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Proteas Face BAN-W In Visakhapatnam

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: PAK Suffer Collapse To End With 378-Run Total

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  5. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script