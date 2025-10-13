Assamese Expats From Singapore Arrive In Guwahati In Connection With Zubeen Garg’s Death

Three more Assamese expatriates who were reportedly present during Zubeen Garg’s final moments in Singapore appeared before the Assam Police’s CID.
The CID has issued summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to comply with an earlier notice to appear by October 6.
Singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea during a visit to Singapore.
Three more Assamese expatriates who were reportedly present during Zubeen Garg’s final moments in Singapore appeared before the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, officials confirmed.
According to CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddhartha Bora arrived at the CID headquarters earlier in the day and are currently being interrogated. Another individual, Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, is expected to join the investigation later in the day, PTI reported.
The CID has issued summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to comply with an earlier notice to appear by October 6. So far, only one individual, Rupkamal Kalita, has responded to the initial summons. Kalita was questioned for over 24 hours before being allowed to leave.
“We’ve started questioning the three individuals who came in this morning and are waiting for the fourth,” said Gupta. “We are hopeful that a few more will come forward in the next 48 hours,” he added.
Singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea during a visit to Singapore, where he was attending the Fourth North East India Festival. His sudden death has sparked public outcry and suspicion, leading to the filing of over 60 FIRs across Assam.
In response, the Assam government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID to probe the circumstances surrounding his death. The team is focusing on gathering statements from key witnesses who were present at the scene in Singapore, particularly members of the Assamese community there.
With PTI inputs