Zubeen Garg Was Poisoned in Singapore, Claims Bandmate in Police Remand Note

CID remand papers allege Garg’s manager and festival organiser conspired to murder the singer and stage it as an accident.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Garg death
Zubeen Garg death in Singapore Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • According to a police remand note, Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged the singer was poisoned in Singapore by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

  • Garg reportedly died while swimming during the NorthEast India Festival; Goswami claimed the death was staged as an accident and that key evidence was suppressed.

Zubeen Garg’s bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has put forth allegations that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, according to official police documents. 

According to the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note obtained by PTI, Goswami claimed that Garg was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Singapore.

Zubeen Garg death in Singapore - X
Two Arrested in Zubeen Garg Death Case, Remanded to 14-Day Police Custody

BY Outlook News Desk

In this case, the festival organiser, Garg's manager, and two band members, Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, were taken into custody and placed under police remand for 14 days.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

"During the critical moments when Shri Zubeen Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, Siddharth Sharma was heard shouting 'Jabo de, jabo de' (let him go, let him go). The witness emphasised that Zubeen Garg was an expert swimmer... and therefore, could not have died due to drowning.

Related Content
Related Content

"He (Goswami) alleged that Shri Sharma and Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta had poisoned the victim and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy. Shri Sharma also instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone," stated the note, signed by SIT member and senior SP Rosie Kalita.

The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of nine members, is presently looking into Garg's death in Singapore. A one-person judicial commission has also been established by the Assam government to look into the matter.

The authenticity of the remand note has been verified by CID sources.

Shyamkanu Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the chief information commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. Another brother of the festival organiser is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the education advisor to the CM before becoming the vice chancellor of Gauhati University.

"The statement of witness Shri Shekhar Jyoti Goswami... revealed that before the death of Zubeen Garg, a conspiracy was formulated to portray his death as accidental. He stated that Shri Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him... in Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct," the note said.

Zubeen Garg (1972-2025) - Illustration: Saahil
Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

BY Archita Kashyap

According to the paper, which quoted Goswami, Sharma seized the yacht from its sailor by force, putting all of the guests at risk as it wobbled dangerously in mid-sea.

When Garg was frothing at the mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as acid reflux and assured others that there was nothing to worry about, "instead of providing necessary medical facilities", the remand note said.

"Material evidence collected during investigation, including documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements, prima facie establishes his (Sharma's) culpability," the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' stated. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. India's Home Test Dominance Over West Indies Continues - Check Stats

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

  4. India Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Look To Continue Dominance Amid Diplomacy Row

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

  5. DMK Condemns Vijay’s Remarks Challenging Arrest, Calls It Political Distraction

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra