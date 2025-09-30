India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

Centre has invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s September 19 death.
A 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, is probing the case, with two Assam police officers already in Singapore.
The Centre has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking help in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in the southeast Asian nation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.
To invoke the treaty with Singapore in relation to the singer's death in the island nation, the Assam government sent a request to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.
''The Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.
On Monday, Sarma had stated that if the MLAT was employed, it would guarantee complete cooperation from Singaporean authorities, provide access to case information, and help bring the accused back and achieve justice.
A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Special DGP M P Gupta has been established by the Assam government to look into the singer's death in Singapore on September 19 after she drowned in the water.
According to Sarma, two Assam police officials are currently in Singapore to ask the relevant authorities for help.
