India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says treaty ensures full cooperation; SIT formed as police pursue leads in Singapore.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg's Death
  • Centre has invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s September 19 death.

  • A 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, is probing the case, with two Assam police officers already in Singapore.

The Centre has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking help in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in the southeast Asian nation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

To invoke the treaty with Singapore in relation to the singer's death in the island nation, the Assam government sent a request to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

Zubeen Garg (1972-2025) - Illustration: Saahil
Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

BY Archita Kashyap

''The Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

On Monday, Sarma had stated that if the MLAT was employed, it would guarantee complete cooperation from Singaporean authorities, provide access to case information, and help bring the accused back and achieve justice.

Listen, we have waited long enough. Are you coming back now? - | IMAGO/ANI News
Remembering Zubeen Garg: A Poetic Farewell To Assam’s Iconic Singer

BY Namrata Pathak

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Special DGP M P Gupta has been established by the Assam government to look into the singer's death in Singapore on September 19 after she drowned in the water.

According to Sarma, two Assam police officials are currently in Singapore to ask the relevant authorities for help.

With PTI inputs.

