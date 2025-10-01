Two Arrested in Zubeen Garg Death Case, Remanded to 14-Day Police Custody

Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddhartha Sharma, accused of conspiracy and negligence, brought to Guwahati under tight security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Garg death
Zubeen Garg death in Singapore Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Assam Police arrested Mahanta and Sharma in Delhi in connection with singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore; both face charges of culpable homicide, conspiracy, and negligence under BNS.

  • The two were remanded to 14 days’ police custody after being produced before the Kamrup CJM at his residence due to court holidays.

  • Garg’s wife welcomed the arrests, expressing faith in the SIT investigation and hope for clarity on the singer’s final moments.

In relation to the Assam singer Zubeen Garg’s murder in Singapore last month, Assam Police reported that festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma were taken into custody from Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The two have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to a senior police officer.

They were condemned to 14 days of police imprisonment after being taken to Guwahati and appearing before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate's court shortly after their arrest.

The hearing was held at the judge's home because courts are closed for Durga Puja.

The singer's death will be investigated "in accordance with the law," according to Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta.

"Both have been remanded to 14 days' police custody," stated Gupta, the head of the SIT established to look into Garg's death.

Related Content
Related Content
India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death - | IMAGO/ANI News
India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

BY Outlook News Desk

He claimed that both had already received a "lookout notice" from Interpol.

“On the basis of the notice, immigration authorities detained Mahanta when he arrived at Delhi airport from Singapore and handed him over to Assam Police'', he said.

Regarding Sharma, Gupta said, ''We tracked his location to Delhi and Rajasthan. Last night, we tracked him near the Delhi-Haryana border and arrested him".

''We have seized their mobile phones and also recovered Zubeen's mobile phone''.

Photographs of Mahanta and Sharma in handcuffs and behind bars at the CID office were circulated by police sources.

Zubeen Garg (1972-2025) - Illustration: Saahil
Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

BY Archita Kashyap

Assam Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel accompanied the convoy, which was subject to strict security at the airport and on the route to the CJM's home.

Mahanta, the principal organiser of the North East Festival, which Garg had attended in Singapore before his death, was recently prohibited by the state government from hosting any kind of event or function in the state.

Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's wife, who is in Jorhat for the singer's 13th day rites, told reporters she was happy the two had been sent to Assam since "we are all waiting to know what happened to him in his last moments."

Zubeen Garg - Instagram
Zubeen Garg: More Than A Singer

BY Sushmita Barik

The Assam government had formed a 10-member SIT to look into the singer's death in Singapore after drowning in the sea on September 19. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously stated that a "lookout notice" had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma through Interpol, requesting that they appear before the CID by October 6. 

Garima expressed her complete confidence in the investigating team and expressed her hope that they would soon know the specifics of what transpired in Singapore.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: McGrath Smashes 77-Ball Century | AUS-W 298/7 (46)

  2. Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: AUS Outplay Kiwis By Six Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Watch | Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under NSA After Violent Ladakh Protests

  5. Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Continue as September Records Third-Highest Rainfall Since 2006

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  2. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  3. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  4. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick