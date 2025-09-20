After his tragic death, a video of Zubeen Garg singing Tears in Heaven in Singapore has surfaced online
Zubeen died while swimming during a yacht trip
His mortal remains will arrive in Delhi today, and then to Assam
Renowned Assamese and Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg's death at the age of 52 in Singapore has left his fans, family, colleagues and admirers bereaved. Earlier, it was reported that he died in a tragic scuba diving accident, but later it was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Zubeen passed away after facing complications while swimming during a yacht trip in Singapore. He was there for the North East Festival, where he was supposed to perform on September 20. A video has surfaced online which is reportedly his last performance.
Zubeen Garg's last performance
In the video that has been doing the rounds, Garg was seen singing Tears In Heaven at a restaurant in Singapore. He was joined by a lady for the soulful performance. Everyone was seen enjoying the performance, and they were seen cheering and applauding.
How did Zubeen Garg die?
Assam CM told the media, "Zubeen died while swimming without a life jacket." "After the 1.26 mark in the video, Zubeen Garg can be seen returning to the yacht. According to reports, he jumped into the sea for the second time, but after taking off the life jacket, saying it was uncomfortable swimming with the life jacket on," he added.
He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead around 2:30 pm Indian time.
Today, Sarma informed that the autopsy has been completed in Singapore, and Zubeen's mortal remains will arrive today in Delhi, and then he will be taken to Assam via a special plane. His dead body will be handed over to his family at his residence, post which it will be kept at the Sarusajai Stadium for the people to pay their last respects.
He also said that the State Government will conduct an inquiry into Zubeen's death in Singapore.
The entire music industry has mourned the loss of the legendary singer. From AR Rahman, Shaan, Papon to Vishal Dadlani and Pritam, several musicians have condoled the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.
Who was Zubeen Garg?
Zubeen, who was a cultural icon, crooned over 38,000 songs in several languages in his career spanning over three decades. He rose to fame in Bollywood with his chartbuster track Ya Ali from Gangster.
He was not just a singer, but also an actor, director, philanthropist and animal activist. His demise marks the end of an era, but his timeless music and legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with generations to come.