SIT Arrests Singer Zubeen Garg’s Security Personnel In Death Probe

Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya were deputed for the singer’s security by the government.

Outlook News Desk
Zubeen Garg Photo: | IMAGO/ANI News
  • Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday.

  • Seven people have been arrested in relation to the case so far.

Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in relation to the singer’s death in Singapore last month, an official said. Both were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, PTI reported. 

Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya were deputed for the singer’s security by the government. Both their bank accounts were analysed and transactions amounting several lakhs of rupees were done through their bank accounts, raising suspicion. 

Seven people have been arrested in relation to the case so far. North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested earlier. 

Assam police DSP and Zubeen Garg’s cousin was taken into custody on Wednesday. The DSP was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. 

Zubeen Garg’s bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, had put forth allegations that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, according to official police documents. He died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

The singer’s wife and sister had also demanded justice for the deceased singer. Garg's sister, in her social media post, said, ''You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)....when we meet on the other side... now we have only one goal... to ensure justice for you." She urged people to provide mental support and help them get justice for her brother.

With PTI inputs 

