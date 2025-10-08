Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested in Connection with Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam police DSP and Zubeen Garg’s cousin was taken into custody in relation to the singer’s death in Singapore last month.
Assam police DSP and Zubeen Garg’s cousin was taken into custody in relation to the singer’s death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said, PTI reported. His arrest marks the fifth in the case so far.
The DSP was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence, the officer said.
"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI. Prior to this, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended.
"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said. He had been questioned several times in the last few dates pertaining to the case.
Zubeen Garg’s bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, had put forth allegations that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, according to official police documents. He died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.
The singer’s wife and sister had also demanded justice for the deceased singer. Garg's sister, in her social media post, said, ''You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)....when we meet on the other side... now we have only one goal... to ensure justice for you." She urged people to provide mental support and help them get justice for her brother.
With PTI inputs