Supreme Court: With 2 New Judges, Including First From Manipur, Top Court Reaches Full Strength

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who currently is serving as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is the first judge from Manipur to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Singh pursued his law studies from Kirori Mal College and Campus Law Centre, Delhi University before starting his career as an advocate in 1986.

Before becoming a judge, he served as the Manipur Advocate General. He has served in Gauhati High Court and Manipur High Court.