Supreme Court: With 2 New Judges, Including First From Manipur, Top Court Reaches Full Strength

With this development, the Supreme Court's strength now stands at 34 judges, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. This development came after the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for the elevation of these two judges.

After clearance of Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan's appointment by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Court gets two more judges, said Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday. With this development, the Supreme Court's strength now stands at 34 judges, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.
This development came after the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for the the elevation of these two judges.

About Justice N Kotiswar Singh

  • Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who currently is serving as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is the first judge from Manipur to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

  • Justice Singh pursued his law studies from Kirori Mal College and Campus Law Centre, Delhi University before starting his career as an advocate in 1986.

  • Before becoming a judge, he served as the Manipur Advocate General. He has served in Gauhati High Court and Manipur High Court.

  • Justice Singh is the son of Manipur's first Advocate General N Ibotombi Singh.

About Justice Mahaevan

  • Justice Mahadevan who is currently serving as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, is an alumnus of Madras Law College.

  • His impeccable track record shows his appearence in 9,000 cases.

  • He has earlier served as the Additional Government Pleader (taxes) for the Government of Tamil Nadu, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel and Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at Madras High Court.

  • In 2013, he was elevated as a judge of Madras High Court.

