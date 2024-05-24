National

New Criminal Laws Will Tackle Crime In Effective Manner: Former SC Judge Navin Sinha

Justice (retired) Sinha was Speaking at the launch of Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey's book "End of Colonial Laws - From Vision to Action".

New criminal laws passed Parliament will tackle crime in an effective manner, former SC Judge
info_icon

The new criminal laws passed Parliament will tackle crime in an effective manner, Former Supreme Court judge Navin Sinha has said, while emphasising the need for effective training programmes for judges and police to make it a success.

Justice (retired) Sinha was Speaking at the launch of Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey's book "End of Colonial Laws - From Vision to Action".

"Society realised that times are changing and changes in law are required according to the time. Laws are norms laid down by society so that law and order and discipline is maintained in the society," the former judge said.

"Lawmakers realised that existing laws are not serving the purpose and changing dimensions of society. New laws will tackle the crime in an effective manner. Training is very important for the implementation of these laws and both the judges and the police need to be trained," Justice Sinha said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Modi government has abolished "black laws" of the British regime and implemented three new laws to provide quick and easy justice to the people.

National Green Tribunal judge Justice Sudhir Agarwal said the new laws will speed up the justice delivery process.

National Green Tribunal judge Justice Sudhir Agarwal said the new laws will speed up the justice delivery process. "Crores of cases are pending in various courts of the country. News laws will speed up the justice delivery process," he said.

Senior journalist and former President of Editors Guild of India Alok Mehta said the book gives authentic information about the country's ancient justice system.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala, senior advocate Rakesh Khanna, Bennett University's Dean of School of Law Pradeep Kulshrestha and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association Rohit Pandey were also present at the function.

The newly enacted laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the country's criminal justice law will come into effect from July 1.

The three laws got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bhopal: Student Ordered To Serve Hospital Patients For Bail In Molestation Case
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Of General Polls On May 26 | Preps In Pics
  4. New Criminal Laws Will Tackle Crime In Effective Manner: Former SC Judge Navin Sinha
  5. 21 International Organisations Write To CJI For Speedy Resolution Of Adani Coal Imports Case In SC
Entertainment News
  1. Preity Zinta On Why She Didn't Work In Films For The Last Six Years: People Forget That Women Have A Biological Clock
  2. ‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller
  3. 'Heeramandi' Star Adhyayan Suman Reveals His Plans To Venture Into Direction, Will Debut With A Biopic
  4. Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling
  5. Rohit Shetty Wraps Up 'Singham 3' Kashmir Schedule With Ajay Devgn
Sports News
  1. NBA Conference Finals: JB Bickerstaff Departs Cleveland Cavaliers After Four Years In Charge
  2. FA Cup Final Preview: Erik Ten Hag Backs Marcus Rashford To Use England Omission As 'Fuel' Against Manchester City
  3. NBA Conference Finals: Confidence Will Not Get The Job Done For Boston Celtics, Warns Joe Mazzulla
  4. FA Cup Final: I Don't Want To Think About Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City, Says Phil Foden
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  2. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  3. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
  4. Israel Army Says 3 More Bodies Of Hostages Recovered From Gaza
  5. Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Yogi Calls Akhilesh-Rahul Tie-Up 'Anarthkari'; BJP Losing Everywhere, Claims Chief Kharge