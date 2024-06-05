IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish

Indian cricketers would leave no stone unturned to break away from their archaic template when they take on a plucky Ireland in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York in Group A fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Paul Stirling-led Ireland are no pushovers with the squad possessing some top T20 players in their line-up. However, the Men In Blue have the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and some top IPL names in their ranks and would look to start the T20 WC on a winning note. Catch the live scores and updates of the IND vs IRE, Group A match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming | Full Coverage)