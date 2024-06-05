IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish

India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: IND Probable XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Match Prediction
India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record
India 7 - 0 Ireland. The Men In Blue are yet to lose to the Irish in head-to-head battles and would look to keep up that record tonight.
India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume
India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Has His Say On The Irish Side
“We are preparing for this match in a similar way as we are preparing for Pakistan and Australia. We know that they recently defeated Pakistan. We know that Ireland plays a lot of T20 cricket. In this format, you can’t take anyone lightly,” he said on Monday.
India vs Ireland Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2024
Indian cricketers would leave no stone unturned to break away from their archaic template when they take on a plucky Ireland in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York in Group A fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Paul Stirling-led Ireland are no pushovers with the squad possessing some top T20 players in their line-up. However, the Men In Blue have the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and some top IPL names in their ranks and would look to start the T20 WC on a winning note. Catch the live scores and updates of the IND vs IRE, Group A match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming | Full Coverage)