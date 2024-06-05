India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

The the Nassau County International Stadium in New York got a slow and tricky pitch, reminiscent of the one during the Sri Lanka-South Africa match on Monday. Bowlers, especially the fast ones, may find some swing and bounce, while spinners will also have their chances. Criticism has been directed at the pitch and the outfield, with coach Rahul Dravid even describing the ground as "soft and spongy" after Sri Lanka's struggles with a low score.