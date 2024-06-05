Cricket

India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the India Vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 8? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Indian cricket team. Photo: X/ImTanujSingh
India are all set to to kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (More Cricket News)

This will mark the first match for both teams in the tournament as they compete in Group A alongside hosts USA, Pakistan, and Canada.

On the way to the Group Stage, Rohit Sharma's squad clinched victory over Bangladesh with 60-run lead in their sole warm-up match, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

Conversely, the Irish team faced a setback, succumbing to a 41-run defeat against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue maintain a formidable track record against their upcoming opponents, having emerged victorious in all seven encounters across shorter formats, including a notable triumph in the T20 World Cup.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in run-up during the practice session ahead of the fixture against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

India Vs Ireland Head To Head

India have consistently dominated the Irish side in T20Is. In the seven matches played between the two teams, India won all of those.

India Vs Ireland Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.

India Vs Ireland Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India Vs Ireland Weather Report

On Wednesday, the temperature in New York will range between 26°C to 20°C, with a slight chance of precipitation at 8%. The humidity is expected to be at 81%, accompanied by a gentle wind speed of 6 km/h. The sky will mostly be cloudy throughout the day, but the likelihood of rain during the match is low. However, there is a possibility of rain during the evening.

India Vs Ireland Pitch Report

The the Nassau County International Stadium in New York got a slow and tricky pitch, reminiscent of the one during the Sri Lanka-South Africa match on Monday. Bowlers, especially the fast ones, may find some swing and bounce, while spinners will also have their chances. Criticism has been directed at the pitch and the outfield, with coach Rahul Dravid even describing the ground as "soft and spongy" after Sri Lanka's struggles with a low score.

India Vs Ireland Prediction

According to Google, India got 90% chance of winning, leaving Ireland with a mere 10%. The head-to-head record further reinforces India's dominance.

