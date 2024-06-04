The top-ranked Indian cricket team will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday (June 5). Watch the IND vs IRE cricket match live. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
India are coming into the T20 World Cup on the back of a convincing 60-run win against sub-continental rivals Bangladesh in their sole warm-up match. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the prime performers for India in that game.
The Rohit Sharma-led team has reached the United States soon after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2024. The batting position of Virat Kohli in the playing XI is a huge matter of debate and it will be interesting to see where (and whether) the batting maestro figures in the Indian scheme of things.
As for Ireland, they too played a solitary warm-up game before their campaign opener. The Paul Stirling-led side lost to Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Lauderhill, Florida in that match.
Ahead of the Group A clash, the pitch at the New York venue (where the India vs Ireland match will be played) has come under the scanner. The same ground hosted the low-scoring Sri Lanka vs South Africa game on Monday and the track was criticized by many for its sticky nature and inconsistent bounce. It remains to be seen how the surface behaves during the India vs Ireland clash.
Here's all you need to know about the India vs Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match:
When and where will the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York (USA).
What is the scheduled start time for the IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match?
The IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am local).
Where to watch India vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming of the IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
As for Ireland, Sky Sports are the broadcast partners.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.
India's Group A Fixtures
June 5: India vs Ireland (8:00 pm IST)
June 9: India vs Pakistan (8:00 pm IST)
June 12: India vs USA (8:00 pm IST)
June 15: India vs Canada (8:00 pm IST)