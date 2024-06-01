Cricket

Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida

Dasun Shanaka's 4-fer helped Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 41 runs in their final ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Florida

X/cricketireland
T20 WC: Ireland lost by 41 runs against Sri Lanka. Photo: X/cricketireland
info_icon

Sri Lanka came back after their shocking 20-run defeat at the hands of the Dutch in their first warm-up match, with a clinical 41-run win against the Irish on May 31, Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. (More Cricket News)

After opting to bowl first, Ireland started well against Sri Lanka with some early wickets inside the Power Play. Lankans were 51/3 in 4.6 overs but some lower-order contributions from Angelo Mathews (32) and skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (26) helped them take to a respectable 163/8 in 20 overs.

ICC T20 World Cup 2023 winner England on the victory stage. - X | T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup Records: Leading Wicket-Takers, Six-Hitters, Keepers With Most Dismissals

BY PTI

For Ireland, Josh Little took two wickets (2/45) and Barry McCarthy also scalped two.

In reply, the Irish lost Andrew Balbirnie (16) early and found themselves in deep trouble inside the ten overs.

Curtis Campher (26) top scored for the Irish as none of the batters could control the bowling arsenal of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the bowlers with 4/23 as Sri Lanka warmed up nicely for their tie against South Africa on June 3, Monday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  4. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  5. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs