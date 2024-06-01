Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida

Sri Lanka came back after their shocking 20-run defeat at the hands of the Dutch in their first warm-up match, with a clinical 41-run win against the Irish on May 31, Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. (More Cricket News)
After opting to bowl first, Ireland started well against Sri Lanka with some early wickets inside the Power Play. Lankans were 51/3 in 4.6 overs but some lower-order contributions from Angelo Mathews (32) and skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (26) helped them take to a respectable 163/8 in 20 overs.
For Ireland, Josh Little took two wickets (2/45) and Barry McCarthy also scalped two.
In reply, the Irish lost Andrew Balbirnie (16) early and found themselves in deep trouble inside the ten overs.
Curtis Campher (26) top scored for the Irish as none of the batters could control the bowling arsenal of the Sri Lankan bowlers.
Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the bowlers with 4/23 as Sri Lanka warmed up nicely for their tie against South Africa on June 3, Monday.