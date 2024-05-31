Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup Records: Leading Wicket-Takers, Six-Hitters, Keepers With Most Dismissals

The 2024 T20 World Cup has finally arrived with the promise of action, thrills, drama, and records! Here's a look at the records made so far in the tournament's history from the leading wicket-takers, to keepers with most dismissals

ICC T20 World Cup 2023 winner England on the victory stage.
With the T20 World Cup entering its ninth edition, PTI gives a rundown on the top wicket-takers, batsmen with the most sixes, and wicket-keepers with the most dismissals. (More Cricket News)

Batters with most sixes In T20 World Cup History

1. Chris Gayle: 63

The 'Universe Boss' is known for his raw power, which allows him to hit massive sixes effortlessly. With the help of his immense strength, the flamboyant Jamaican sent the ball sailing deep into the stands 63 times in the T20 World Cups. He also holds the record for hitting the most sixes in an innings -- 11 against England in Mumbai.

2. Rohit Sharma: 35

The 'Hitman' is one of the most prolific six-hitters in T20 cricket, and his performance in T20 World Cups is a testament to his batting prowess. The Indian skipper, who has featured in all eight editions of the tournament, has launched the ball over the boundary rope 35 times in 36 innings.

3. Jos Buttler: 33

Buttler's ability to clear the boundary has been a crucial aspect of his game and has played a significant role in England's T20 World Cup campaigns. In 27 matches, he has cleared the boundary rope 33 times.

4. Yuvraj Singh: 33

A discussion about sixes in a T20 World Cup can never be complete without bringing up Yuvraj. He produced one of the most memorable moments in the history of the tournament when he smacked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over to set Durban on fire in the first-ever T20 World Cup. Across the six editions of the tournament, Yuvraj tonked 33 maximums.

5. Shane Watson: 31

Australian all-rounder Watson was a dangerous striker of the ball, especially in T20s. He hit 31 maximums across six editions of the marquee event.

Leading wicket-takers In T20 World Cup History

1. Shakib Al Hasan: 47 wickets

A versatile all-rounder and Bangladesh's most successful bowler in T20 World Cups, Shakib has played all eight editions of the tournament, claiming 47 scalps in 35 innings with his left-arm spin.

2.Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets

Known for his aggressive leg-spin and match-winning performances, Afridi had a knack for taking crucial wickets. The Pakistan all-rounder has taken 39 wickets across 34 T20 WC matches.

3.Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets

Malinga has been a formidable force in T20 World Cups, known for his unique sling action and deadly yorkers. The Sri Lankan, who had the ability to deliver under pressure, snared 38 wickets in 31 games.

4. Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets

Ajmal's mastery of spin, especially his doosra, troubled many top batters in T20 World Cups. His impressive tally of 36 wickets in 23 matches has been crucial for Pakistan's success in the tournament.

5. Ajantha Mendis: 35 wickets

Mendis, with his mystery spin, has been a significant wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20 WCs. His ability to dominate batters made him one of the standout bowlers in the tournament's history. He picked up 35 wickets in 21 games.

Most dismissals by wicket-keepers In T20 World Cup History

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 32

Known for his lightning-fast glovework and sharp cricketing mind, Dhoni holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20 World Cups. The legendary former India skipper effected 32 dismissals, which included 21 catches and 11 stumpings in 33 appearances.

2. Kamran Akmal: 30

Akmal, with his agility and quick reflexes, has been a key wicketkeeper for Pakistan. He has an impressive tally of 18 stumpings and 12 catches in 30 matches.

3. Denesh Ramdin: 27

Ramdin's contributions were significant in supporting the West Indies' bowling attack, particularly with his quick stumpings off the spinners. In 29 appearances, he has 18 catches and 9 stumpings for a tally of 27 dismissals.

4. Kumar Sangakkara: 26

Sangakkara was exceptional behind the wicket. His ability to effect stumpings and catches with ease made him a significant asset for Sri Lanka. He had 12 catches and 14 stumpings in 31 games.

5. Quinton de Kock: 22

With 22 dismissals from 18 games (17 catches and 5 stumpings), De Kock rounds up the top five. A seasoned wicketkeeper, the South African's quick stumpings and reliable catching have often provided vital breakthroughs for the Proteas.

