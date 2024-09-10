Cricket

English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul

The Indian white-ball specialist also completed a personal milestone of 100 first-class wickets during the match, courtesy his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Photo: File
Senior India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took five for 45 for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire in a Division two match of the English County Championship. (More Cricket News)

Rinku Singh. - X/KKRiders
Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The English Summer has been profitable so far for the wiry leg-break bowler, who also took a five-wicket haul -- 5/14 -- against Kent in the One Day Cup last month.

In the ongoing match, Northants batted first and scored 219 in the first innings with Saif Zib scoring 90. In reply, Chahal's 5/45 in 16.3 overs along with Rob Keogh's 3/65 sent Derbyshire packing for 165 in 61.3 overs.

Chahal's victims were Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson and Jack Morley.

Chahal's teammate Prithvi Shaw had another forgettable red ball outing with contributions of 4 and 2 in both innings. Shaw has failed to get past 50 in his previous three first class innings also.

