Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests

Rinku Singh is set to feature in the ongoing Duleep Trophy with some of the big names who have been selected for the Bangladesh Test series making their way out of the competition. (More Cricket News)
The second round of Duleep Trophy matches begin on September 12 and Rinku, as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, is set to play for India B which is led by West Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.
The 16-member India squad for the first Bangladesh Test was announced recently and many stars who featured in the first round of Duleep Trophy have been named in the team. While the first Test starts on September 19, the players will assemble in Chennai by September 12 for a preparatory camp, leading to their unavailability in the second round of Duleep Trophy.
India A will be the hardest hit team by the departures. They will lose their skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep to the senior men's side. Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Pulkit Narang will be the replacements as per ESPNCricinfo.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Yash Dayal have been named in the India squad for the Bangladesh Test and they are likely to leave India B duties. Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Mantri and Rinku are the reported replacements for the trio.
Sarfaraz Khan will reportedly stay with India B even after being named in the senior squad.
India D will lose Axar Patel to the senior Test side and the left-arm spinner will be replaced by Nishant Sidhu. The injured Tushar Deshpande's spot will be taken by Vidwath Kaverappa who will shift from India A to India D for the second round.
The India C squad will remain unaffected by the Bangladesh Test series.
The second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will take place from September 12 with India A facing India D and India B clashing with India C. Both matches are in Anantpur.
In the first round, India B defeated India A while India C earned a win over India D.