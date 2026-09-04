Who Is Keyaa Kunal Banerji? Here's How Her Viral 140kg Deadlift Propelled Powerlifting Into India’s Sporting Mainstream

A viral video of 21-year-old Indian powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji has pushed an otherwise niche sport into mainstream conversation after her 140kg deadlift at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa. The lift earned Banerji a silver medal in the individual deadlift event and drew attention because it was more than three times her competition bodyweight of 45.70kg.