'Lagta Hai Urdu Mein Tiranga Pehna Hai,' Congress Takes 'Ireland' Jibe At PM Modi's Independence Day Attire

Congress mocked PM Modi’s pocket square during Independence Day celebrations Saturday.
Pawan Khera said its colour sequence appeared similar to Ireland’s flag.
The sequence of colours in PM Modi's pocket square differed from Indian national flag
Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire during India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, questioning the arrangement of the colours on his pocket square.
Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a video on X highlighting the green, white and saffron pocket squares worn by Modi and joked that the colour sequence resembled Ireland’s national flag rather than India’s Tricolour.
“Seems like he worn the Tiranga in Urdu or he is celebrating the independence day of Ireland instead of India,” Pawan Khera wrote in a post on X
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also joined the criticism, mocking the way the pocket squares had been arranged.
For the Independence Day ceremony, Modi wore an off-white kurta-pyjama with a chocolate-brown sleeveless jacket and a traditional turban. Three pocket squares in green, white and saffron were visible on the jacket.
While the colours corresponded with those of the Indian flag, their sequence differed from the Tricolour, which places saffron at the top, followed by white and green. The Irish flag, by contrast, features green, white and orange in vertical bands, prompting the Congress leaders’ comparison.
Modi’s headgear also stood out during his 13th Independence Day address from the Red Fort. He wore a traditional bandhani-style safa with a deep red base, patterned with white and yellow dots and finished with a long tail draped over his shoulder.
Colourful turbans have become a recurring feature of Modi’s Independence Day appearances since his first Red Fort address in 2014, when he wore a bright red bandhej turban with a contrasting green tail.
Over the years, his Independence Day headgear has included shades of saffron, yellow and multicoloured bandhani patterns, as well as white turbans incorporating saffron and green elements.
His 2026 appearance, with its predominantly red traditional headgear, visually echoed elements of the style he wore during his first Independence Day address as prime minister.