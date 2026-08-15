Baloch Activist Claims Pakistan Strike Killed 30 In Balochistan, Calls For US Sanctions

Baloch claimed a Pakistani airstrike in Surab on August 12 killed 30 civilians, including women and children, and injured dozens
She accused Pakistan's military of misleading the public over the incident and said the alleged attack amounted to war crimes
Baloch urged the Trump administration to impose sanctions on Pakistan and halt military-related support, including F-16 supplies and upgrades
Baloch Activist Mir Yar Baloch has claimed that a Pakistani airstrike in Surab, Balochistan, killed 30 civilians, including women and children, and called for international action against Islamabad over what he described as war crimes.
In a post on X on Saturday, Baloch claimed that the “Republic of Balochistan” had obtained video footage of the August 12 strike and said missile debris visible in the footage proved that the casualties were caused by a Pakistani airstrike. She said that the missile debris was proof of Pakistan’s terrorism.
What Did Mir Yar Baloch Claim?
The activist claimed that an air strike on Surab on August 12 killed 30 civilians, including women, children, and infants and injured dozens more. In her post, she added that the photographic and video evidence exposed Pakistan’s military spokesperson, DG ISPR, who claimed that the attack was merely an IED blast on the ground.
She also threatened to drag Pakistan to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over what she called ‘war crimes in the Republic of Balochistan’.
She said, “The missile debris clearly visible in the video constitute irrefutable proof of Pakistan’s terrorism. The Republic of Balochistan categorically rejects the Pakistan military’s lies and disinformation.”
Call For US Action Against Pakistan
Mir Yar Baloch urged the Trump administration to put strict economic sanctions on Pakistan, cancel the delivery of spare parts for F-16 engine and upgradation of its fighters jets and missile program. She said that Pakistan is using the weapons against the people of Balochistan.
Earlier on August 13, Balochistan said it rejected the ‘fabricated stories and misleading statements’ from Ahmed Sharif, the son of a UN designated terrorist and the Pakistani military spokesperson to ISPR.
She said that the Surab massacre was a planned act of collective punishment, and local residents of Surab stand as witnesses to the fact that the Pakistan Air Force deliberately targeted a civilian population under the cover of darkness, severely affecting an entire village and leaving its residents to bear the devastating consequences.
The development follows widespread protests across Balochistan after reports emerged that a Pakistani military airstrike in the Gidar Goandhan area had killed more than 20 people and injured at least 16 others, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).
Why Is Balochistan So Important To Pakistan?
Stretching from the Arabian Sea to the borders with Iran and Afghanistan, Balochistan occupies nearly 44% of Pakistan's territory but is home to only a small share of its population. Its geography gives it immense strategic significance.
The province hosts Gwadar Port, a deep-sea port located near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime routes for global energy supplies. It also contains some of Pakistan's largest deposits of natural gas, copper, gold and other minerals, making it central to the country's economic ambitions.