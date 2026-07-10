The Poet-Prince: Excerpt from Amit Ranjan's 'Dara Shukoh'

I have often met in the field, especially upon the lands of the Rajas, whole squadrons of these faquires, naked, dreadful to behold. Some held their arms lifted up in the posture mention’d; others had their terrible hair hanging about them, or else they had wreathed them about their head, some had a kind of Hercules’s club in their hand, others had dry and stiff tiger-skins over their shoulders. I saw them pass thus quite naked, without any shame, through the midst of a great burrough, I admired how men, women, and children could look upon them so indifferently, without being moved on more than if we should see pass some Eremite through our streets; and how the women brought them almes with much devotion, taking them for very holy men, much wiser and better than others.