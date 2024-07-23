BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced

A BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Canada's Edmonton reportedly was defaced with anti-India graffiti on Monday, July 22. Sharing photos of the alleged defacement on microblogging platform X, the Hindu American Foundation said that the slurs used in the graffiti attacked Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya.
Chandra Arya is a Liberal member of Parliament who is known for speaking on multicultural issues.
The latest incident "mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the Hindu American Foundation said.
"The @chcconline is confirming that the @BAPS temple in Edmonton, Canada became the latest Hindu temple targeted for an attack early this morning. The temple was defaced with slurs threatening @AryaCanada, one of a few Hindu Members of the Canadian House of Commons. We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the post read.
MP Chandra Arya said that attacks on Hindu temples in Canada are increasing.
"The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti," Arya said in a post on X.
Arya said Khalistani extremists seem to "Get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence" in Canada.
"As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seem to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put it on record. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu Canadians," he said.