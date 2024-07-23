International

BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced

Sharing photos of the alleged defacement on microblogging platform X, the Hindu American Foundation said that the slurs used in the graffiti attacked Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya.

BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Canadas Edmonton
The latest incident "mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the Hindu American Foundation said. Photo: X/@AryaCanada
info_icon

A BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Canada's Edmonton reportedly was defaced with anti-India graffiti on Monday, July 22. Sharing photos of the alleged defacement on microblogging platform X, the Hindu American Foundation said that the slurs used in the graffiti attacked Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya.

Chandra Arya is a Liberal member of Parliament who is known for speaking on multicultural issues.

The latest incident "mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the Hindu American Foundation said.

"The @chcconline is confirming that the @BAPS temple in Edmonton, Canada became the latest Hindu temple targeted for an attack early this morning. The temple was defaced with slurs threatening @AryaCanada, one of a few Hindu Members of the Canadian House of Commons. We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the post read.

MP Chandra Arya said that attacks on Hindu temples in Canada are increasing.

"The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti," Arya said in a post on X.

Arya said Khalistani extremists seem to "Get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence" in Canada.

"As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seem to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put it on record. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu Canadians," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  2. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  3. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  4. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
  5. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget Presentation Begins; NEET, J&K, Manipur Issues To Keep Monsoon Session Stormy
  2. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is Presenting the First Budget of Modi 3.0
  3. Weather Wrap: ‘Red Alert’ In 3 States For Rains, Above Normal Temperatures Likely In Delhi
  4. Wife Of IAS Officer Returns Home After 9 Months Of Eloping, Kills Herself: Report
  5. ‘Worse Than Indians…’: Kangana Ranaut Slams Misogynistic Memes On US VP Kamala Harris
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', Kavita Kaushik Quits Television, Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign
  2. Radhikka Madan Opens Up About The Age Gap With 'Sarfira' Co-Star Akshay Kumar: I Read 42 Reviews And...
  3. 'FIR' Actor Kavita Kaushik Quits Television: I Keep Getting Offered TV Projects On Daayan
  4. Blake Lively Reveals How Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Has Shaped The 'Deadpool' Franchise
  5. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
US News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
World News
  1. BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced
  2. Nepal's Lumbini, UK's Stonehenge Sites To Be Examined During WHC Session This Year
  3. Syria: UN Envoy Warns Threat Of Terrorism 'Resurging' With Attacks By IS Extremists
  4. Mali: 26 Villagers Killed In Latest Violent Attack
  5. Leader Of Myanmar's Army Govt Named Acting President
Latest Stories
  1. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Budget 2024: When, Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic 7th Presentation | Details
  4. JK: 1 Jawan Injured As Army Foils Militant Infiltration Bid In Battal Sector
  5. Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks Post Budget 2024
  6. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is Presenting the First Budget of Modi 3.0
  7. Parliament LIVE Updates: Budget Presentation Begins; NEET, J&K, Manipur Issues To Keep Monsoon Session Stormy
  8. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties