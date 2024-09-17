National

'Unacceptable': India Reacts To New York BAPS Temple Vandalism | A Look At Past Incidents

Several videos making rounds on social media showed expletives being sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple premises. The incident took place in Melville which is about 28 km from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

In a stern reaction to the recent alleged vandalism at the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in New York, the Indian consulate dubbed the incident at Melville as “unacceptable” and raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities seeking prompt action against the perpetrators.

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” the consulate said in a post on social platform X.

Several videos making rounds on social media showed expletives being sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple premises. The incident took place in Melville which is about 28 km from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

Highlighting a similarity to recent acts of temple vandalism in California and Canada, the Hindu American Foundation urged the US Justice Department to intervene.

"Gurpatwant Pannun, of "Sikhs for Justice," recently posted a video threatening Hindu and Indian institutions, including HAF, as the community event approaches. The vandalism is similar to that seen in attacks on temples in New York, California and Canada & called out by @CongressmanRaja @RoKhanna @ShriThanedar @PramilaJayapal @BeraForCongress @shuvmajumdar and other political leaders," Hindu American Foundation wrote on X.

Hindu temples attacked in UK, Australia

Hindu temple targeted in Leicester

In 2020, a Hindu temple was vandalised in the United Kingdom's Leicester while a saffron flag outside the temple was reportedly pulled down by unidentified persons. According to a video, a man clothed in black was seen atop a building pulling down a saffron flag. The temple was targeted in the presence of the UK Police.

The Indian High Commission in London strongly criticised the act and sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.

Temple attacked in Wemley

In January this year, a Hindu temple was targeted in Wembley as a man reportedly tried throwing a sacred idol and smashed a lamp while reciting Quran verses. As per the founder and general secretary of the temple, the man was initially stopped by volunteers and devotees who asked him to remove his boots and pull down the hoodie, but he refused to listen and left the temple premises.

Later, the same man came back and went to the side of the temple where the deities were placed and grabbed a Goddess Laxmi Deity with the intent to throw and smash it.

BAPS temple attacked in Australia

Last year, a BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised by Khalistani supporters in Australia with anti-India graffiti “Declare Modi Terrorist” being spray-painted on the front wall of the temple. Moreover, a Khalistani flag was was also seen hanging on the gate of the religious place.

The management of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb, where the act of vandalism took place, reported the incident to the police. The incident came two months after a series of acts of vandalism perpetrated by pro-Khalistan elements in Australia.

