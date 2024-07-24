'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement

Designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has directed Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya and his followers to immediately "move back to India".
In the video, Pannun also mentioned that the voting for the Khalistan Referendum would take place on July 28 in Canada's Calgary.
Notably, the Hindu Canadian MP has been vocal against defacement of temples in Canada and other violent actions done by Khalistanis there.
This comes just days after a BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton was reportedly defaced with anti-India graffiti on July 22. The slurs in the graffiti were attacking Arya, said the Hindu American Foundation.
Condemning the temple's vandalism, Arya had said that "Khalistani extremists seems to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put on record, Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned."
He also mentioned that the Sikhs for Justice leader, Pannun, had last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India.
Sharing Pannun's video to the microblogging site X, Arya said, "In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India."
Pannun was also heard saying in the video that Arya and his supporters have no place in Canada, adding that they are working against the values of the country.
The Sikhs For Justice leader also claimed that Chandra Arya was "promoting the interests of your masters, India".
"Abandon your citizenship and move back to your motherland, India," Pannun told the MP and his supporters.
"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land," Arya wrote in his X post, as a response to Pannun.
The MP further said, "We have made and continue to make immense positive and productive contribution to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada."
"Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights," he added.
The Hindu American Foundation on Tuesday had said that the defacement on the Edmonton temple "mirrors several previous attacks -- many blamed on pro-Khalistani activists".
"The @chcconline is confirming that the @BAPS temple in Edmonton, Canada became the latest Hindu temple targeted for an attack early this morning. The temple was defaced with slurs threatening @AryaCanada, one of a few Hindu Members of the Canadian House of Commons. We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists," the X post had read.