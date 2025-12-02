Sacramento Kings 107-115 Memphis Grizzlies, NBA: Edey Hits Career-High 32 Points

Zach Edey had a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Sacramento Kings 115-107 on Sunday night. Edey recorded his third double-double of the season in 29 minutes, shooting 16 of 20 from the floor. He scored six points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to lead the Grizzlies to their fourth straight road win. Cam Spencer had 16 points, Jaylen Wells scored 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 13 points. Playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies — who rallied

Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) drives to the basket with Sacramento Kings center Drew Eubanks (19) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, right, makes a shot over Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Vince Williams Jr
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) attempts a shot over Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Zach Lavine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) smiles towards the referees after a no-call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, Califonia. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket with Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) makes a layup on a fast break with Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) goes up for a layup with Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, left, and center Drew Eubanks, right, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Memphis Grizzlies Vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball-Jaren Jackson Jr
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, attempts to go up for a shot with Sacramento Kings center Drew Eubanks, left, and forward Keegan Murray, right, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
