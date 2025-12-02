Sacramento Kings 107-115 Memphis Grizzlies, NBA: Edey Hits Career-High 32 Points
Zach Edey had a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Sacramento Kings 115-107 on Sunday night. Edey recorded his third double-double of the season in 29 minutes, shooting 16 of 20 from the floor. He scored six points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to lead the Grizzlies to their fourth straight road win. Cam Spencer had 16 points, Jaylen Wells scored 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 13 points. Playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies — who rallied
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE