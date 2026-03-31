Centre To Table Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Summary of this article
The legislation aims to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the enduring capital, ending years of uncertainty over the three-capital proposal.
The bill is expected to be passed with a simple majority in both Houses of Parliament and will bring clarity for development and investor confidence in the greenfield capital city.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been pushing for this statutory status, describing it as vital for the state’s long-term growth and administrative stability.
The Union Government is set to introduce the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha tomorrow (April 1) to officially declare Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and grant it statutory recognition.
The bill seeks to amend Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 by inserting the words “at Amaravati” and adding an explanation that “Amaravati includes the Capital city areas notified under the A.P. Capital Region Development Act, 2014.” It is proposed to take retrospective effect from June 2, 2024 — the day the 10-year common capital arrangement with Telangana ended.
This legislative step comes after the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in a special session earlier this month, urging the Centre to provide legal status to Amaravati as the state’s only capital. The resolution was forwarded to the Union Home Ministry, and the proposal has now been cleared for introduction in Parliament.
The move is expected to end the prolonged political debate and uncertainty surrounding the capital issue, particularly after the previous YSRCP government’s three-capital proposal had stalled development in Amaravati. Once passed by both Houses of Parliament with a simple majority, the amendment will provide the necessary legal backing for the development of the greenfield capital city on the banks of the Krishna River.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has strongly advocated for the bill, stating that statutory recognition is essential for restoring investor confidence, accelerating infrastructure development, and ensuring long-term administrative stability in the state.
Amaravati was originally planned as the capital of residual Andhra Pradesh after the 2014 bifurcation. The bill is likely to be taken up for discussion and passage during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.