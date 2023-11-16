Delhi's air quality oscillated between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories on Thursday, as unfavorable meteorological conditions impeded the dispersion of pollutants. Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur revealed that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38 percent of the capital's air pollution on Wednesday, projected to rise to 40 percent on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

The second major contributor, secondary inorganic aerosols, comprising particles like sulfate and nitrate, contributed 30 to 35 percent to the city's air pollution in recent days. Calm winds and low temperatures are exacerbating the accumulation of pollutants, with relief unlikely in the coming days, according to an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of 9 am on Thursday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 393, categorized as 'very poor.' The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm daily was 401 on Wednesday, reflecting a persistent increase in pollution levels.

Neighboring areas such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, and Faridabad also reported 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality, indicating a regional concern.

Despite stringent measures by the state government, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks, Delhi's air quality continues to decline. IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring company, ranked Delhi as the most polluted city globally on Wednesday, followed by Lahore and Mumbai.

A pollution source identification system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology attributed 23 percent of Delhi's air pollution on Wednesday to stubble burning, a figure expected to decrease to four percent on Friday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) affirmed that stringent measures, part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will persist. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai suggested implementing the odd-even car rationing scheme if the AQI crosses the 400 mark.

Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi's polluted air is akin to smoking 10 cigarettes a day, emphasizing the serious health risks. Prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to or worsen respiratory problems and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Unfavorable meteorological conditions, coupled with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15, coinciding with increased stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

On Wednesday, Punjab reported 2,544 fresh stubble-burning incidents, bringing the total to 30,661 since September 15. A report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August linked air pollution to a reduction in life expectancy by nearly 12 years in Delhi.