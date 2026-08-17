India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India hold a marginal edge over England in men’s hockey. Both teams enter the clash with wins, India beating Wales and England defeating Pakistan in their World Cup openers

India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
Photo: PTI

India will face England in their second group-stage match at the FIH World Cup 2026 on Monday. Both teams began their campaigns with wins. India beat Wales 3-1, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice, while England defeated Pakistan 4-1.

Another win for either team will strengthen its position in Pool D, with the top two teams from each of the four pools advancing to the next stage and keeping their semifinal hopes alive. The bottom two teams will instead compete in classification matches.

For India, the focus will be on maintaining the defensive solidity and penalty-corner efficiency that helped them beat Wales, while improving their finishing.

Against an England side capable of matching their intensity and capitalising on even the smallest openings, India will need to remain composed in possession and clinical inside the circle.

India vs England Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 11

India Won: 10

England Won: 9

Drawn: 1

(Data: https://www.hockeyindia.org/)

India vs England: Highest Goalscorers

Sam Ward (ENG) - 10 goals

Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 8 goals

Nicholas Bandurak (ENG) - 5 goals

Mandeep Singh (IND) - 3 goals

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch India vs England at Hockey World Cup 2026?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 in India.

Related Content
null - Photo: Hockey India / X
Indian hockey players celebrating after a goal against Wales in their Men's World Cup opener in Netherlands - X/TheHockeyIndia
India players celebrate after Manisha's goal during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers against Italy on March 13, 2026. - | Photo: Hockey India
India began their campaign with a dramatic 4-3 win against China, led by Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick. - Photo: Hockey India

The India vs England match will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels, while live streaming will be available on the JioStar app.

India vs England Full Squads

England: James Mazarelo, Oliver Payne, Nick Park, Jack Waller, Tom Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Henry Croft, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Timothy Nurse, David Goodfield, Nick Bandurak, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Conor Williamson, Will Calnan, Samuel Hooper, Ben Fox.

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories