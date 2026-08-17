India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

India will face England in their second group-stage match at the FIH World Cup 2026 on Monday. Both teams began their campaigns with wins. India beat Wales 3-1, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice, while England defeated Pakistan 4-1.
Another win for either team will strengthen its position in Pool D, with the top two teams from each of the four pools advancing to the next stage and keeping their semifinal hopes alive. The bottom two teams will instead compete in classification matches.
For India, the focus will be on maintaining the defensive solidity and penalty-corner efficiency that helped them beat Wales, while improving their finishing.
Against an England side capable of matching their intensity and capitalising on even the smallest openings, India will need to remain composed in possession and clinical inside the circle.
India vs England Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 11
India Won: 10
England Won: 9
Drawn: 1
(Data: https://www.hockeyindia.org/)
India vs England: Highest Goalscorers
Sam Ward (ENG) - 10 goals
Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 8 goals
Nicholas Bandurak (ENG) - 5 goals
Mandeep Singh (IND) - 3 goals
Live Streaming Details
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 in India.
The India vs England match will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels, while live streaming will be available on the JioStar app.
India vs England Full Squads
England: James Mazarelo, Oliver Payne, Nick Park, Jack Waller, Tom Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Henry Croft, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Timothy Nurse, David Goodfield, Nick Bandurak, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Conor Williamson, Will Calnan, Samuel Hooper, Ben Fox.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal