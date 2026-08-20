India 0-0 England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup: IND Qualify For Second Round After Gritty Goalless Draw

India held England to a hard-fought 0-0 draw, with Savita Punia and the defence standing firm to secure second-round qualification at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup as it happened in Amstelveen

India held England to a tense 0-0 draw in their final Pool D clash to seal a place in the second round of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. India started brightly and earned three penalty corners in the opening quarter, but Navneet Kaur and Deepika were unable to find the breakthrough. England gradually grew into the contest and piled on the pressure after the break, winning several penalty corners, only for India’s defence to stand firm. Goalkeeper Savita Punia produced crucial saves during a frantic third quarter, while the Indian backline absorbed sustained late pressure as England pushed desperately for the winner they needed. With the clock running down, England even went with 11 outfield players, but India held their nerve to secure a hard-earned draw and progress to the next round.

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20 Aug 2026, 05:22:00 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Good Evening! Greetings, we are back with another live blog and it is India vs England, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

20 Aug 2026, 05:27:49 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming! Fans in India can catch all the live action on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Select 2, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST on August 18, Tuesday.

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20 Aug 2026, 05:49:13 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Starting XI! 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗧! 🇮🇳🔥



Here’s your Indian Women’s Team starting XI for the crucial Pool D clash against England at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🏑⚡



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⏰ 6:30 pm IST… pic.twitter.com/cr6PZObTfx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 20, 2026

20 Aug 2026, 06:03:44 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Match Timings! The wait is almost over as India gear up for their final Pool D clash against England in the Women’s Hockey World Cup. The high-stakes encounter will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday, August 20. Pushback is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST

20 Aug 2026, 06:46:26 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Action Begins! And we are underway! India, dressed in their striking saffron jerseys, take the field against England in teal under the lights at the Wagener Stadium. The contrast is hard to miss as the opening quarter begins, with both teams looking to settle quickly in this crucial World Cup clash.

20 Aug 2026, 06:55:16 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 10' IND 0-0 ENG India continue to boss possession and have already earned three penalty corners, but the finishing touch has been missing so far. Navneet Kaur was unable to convert the first two opportunities before Deepika stepped up for the third dragflick, with the result remaining the same. It is still 0-0 after eight minutes, and India will know they have let England off the hook with three promising chances going begging.

20 Aug 2026, 07:33:56 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Halftime! IND 0-0 ENG That brings an end to a fiercely contested first half, with neither side able to find the breakthrough. India enjoyed their moments and created several promising opportunities, while England also tested the defence in a tightly fought battle. However, the deadlock remains intact at 0-0 heading into the break. With both teams still very much in the contest, it is all to play for in what promises to be an equally intense second half.

20 Aug 2026, 07:35:30 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Q3 Starts! IND 0-0 ENG We are back for the second half, and India will look to make their early dominance count in the third quarter. England are still a player down, with Tessa Howard having four minutes left to serve on her five-minute yellow-card suspension. It gives India a brief numerical advantage, and this could be the moment they finally find the breakthrough after a goalless first half.

20 Aug 2026, 07:48:59 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 43' IND 0-0 ENG India survive a massive scare! England win three penalty corners in quick succession and pile the pressure on the Indian defence, but Savita Punia stands tall when it matters most. The goalkeeper produces another fine save to deny England and keep the score level at 0-0. After dominating large spells earlier, India are now being tested at the other end, but Savita’s heroics ensure they emerge from a nervy phase unscathed.

20 Aug 2026, 07:56:48 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 46' IND 0-0 ENG The final quarter is underway, with 15 minutes left to break the deadlock. A draw would be enough for India, but England have no option but to push for a winner as the clock ticks down. Expect the pressure to rise in the closing stages, with England even likely to take the bold step of withdrawing their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player if they desperately need a goal. Everything is still on the line at 0-0.

20 Aug 2026, 08:11:51 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 58' IND 0-0 ENG Less than two minutes remain, and England are throwing everything forward in search of the goal they desperately need. Playing with all 11 outfield players, England have gone all-out in attack, but India continue to hold their nerve and stand firm at the back. The score remains 0-0 as the clock ticks down, with India just moments away from a crucial result.