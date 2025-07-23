Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Fifties From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan Steer India To 264/4 At Stumps

England edged the final session before bad light interrupted Day 1 as India suffered a double blow — the loss of a well-set Sai Sudharsan and an injury to Rishabh Pant. The visitors were rebuilding well after a solid start, but the tide turned when Pant was forced to retire hurt on 37 after taking a painful blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep. Sudharsan, who notched up a composed 61, was dismissed shortly after by Ben Stokes, who once again had the better of the Indian No.3. With light deteriorating, the umpires eventually called for early stumps as India managed to post 264/4.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India's tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_England's Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, second left, and India's captain Shubman Gill, second right, look at coin during toss on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

2/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill shake hands after the toss on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Chris Woakes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowls a delivery on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's KL Rahul run between the wickets to score during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Englands Jofra Archer
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jofra Archer prepares to bowls a delivery during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, center, holds his broken bat as he waits for new bat during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

8/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Chris Woakes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowls a delivery during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

11/23
IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 1
ENG vs IND 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England

12/23
IND vs ENG Test Match Day 1
ENG vs IND Test Match Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, reacts after his bat broke on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.

13/23
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 1 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

England's captain Ben Stokes appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.

14/23
ENG vs IND 4th Test-Day 1
IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Sai Sudharsan ducks a bouncer during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

15/23
India vs England 4th Test-Day 1
England vs India 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill, right, plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

16/23
England vs India 4th Test-Day 1
India vs England 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

17/23
ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test-Day 1
IND vs ENG 2025 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, center, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

18/23
England vs India 2025 4th Test-Day 1
India vs England 2025 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Manchester: India's Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.

19/23
IND vs ENG 2025 4th Test-Day 1
ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Rishabh Pant driven off the field after getting hurt during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

20/23
India vs England 2025 4th Test-Day 1
England vs India 2025 4th Test-Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Manchester: Fans in the stands on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.

21/23
England vs India Test Match Day 1
India vs England Test Match Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

22/23
India vs England Test Match Day 1
England vs India Test Match Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

23/23
ENG vs IND Test Match Day 1
IND vs ENG Test Match Day 1 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, and Shardul Thakur walks towards pavilion after the end of the first day's play during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal