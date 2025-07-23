Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Fifties From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan Steer India To 264/4 At Stumps

England edged the final session before bad light interrupted Day 1 as India suffered a double blow — the loss of a well-set Sai Sudharsan and an injury to Rishabh Pant. The visitors were rebuilding well after a solid start, but the tide turned when Pant was forced to retire hurt on 37 after taking a painful blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep. Sudharsan, who notched up a composed 61, was dismissed shortly after by Ben Stokes, who once again had the better of the Indian No.3. With light deteriorating, the umpires eventually called for early stumps as India managed to post 264/4.