England's captain Ben Stokes, second left, and India's captain Shubman Gill, second right, look at coin during toss on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill shake hands after the toss on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowls a delivery on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's KL Rahul run between the wickets to score during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jofra Archer prepares to bowls a delivery during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, center, holds his broken bat as he waits for new bat during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowls a delivery during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, reacts after his bat broke on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.
England's captain Ben Stokes appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.
India's Sai Sudharsan ducks a bouncer during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes, center, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester: India's Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.
India's Rishabh Pant driven off the field after getting hurt during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester: Fans in the stands on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.
India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, and Shardul Thakur walks towards pavilion after the end of the first day's play during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.