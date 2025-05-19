Cricket

DC Vs GT, IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan’s Century Powers Gujarat Titans To Playoff Spot

Gujarat Titans secured their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs on 18 May after securing a 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Match 60 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Delhi Capitals set a target of 200 after KL Rahul scored a century, remaining unbeaten at 112 off 65. In response, openers Sai Sudharsan (108* off 51) and Shubman Gill (92* off 47) stitched a record-breaking 200-run stand, which is the highest opening partnership in IPL history. As a result, GT cruised to a perfect win without losing any wickets, booking a berth in the next round.