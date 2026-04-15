India 3-2 Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Priyadarshini's Late Strike Clinches Third Place For Blue Tigresses

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Priyadharshini Selladurai struck late as India edged Malawi 3‑2 in the third‑place play‑off of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi

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India vs Malawi match report FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off Nairobi
The India women's football team starting against Malawi during their FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off match on April 15, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India beat Malawi 3‑2 in the FIFA Series 2026 third‑place play‑off at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

  • Astam Oraon opened the scoring before Khumalo Ireen equalised with a superb free‑kick

  • Aveka Singh restored India’s lead in first‑half stoppage time, only for Henry Deborah to level again

  • Priyadharshini Selladurai scored the winning goal six minutes from time

The India women's football team registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Malawi in the third-place play-off of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi, ending their campaign on a positive note on Wednesday.

Astam Oraon (18'), Aveka Singh (45+1'), and substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai (84') were on target for India, while Khumalo Ireen (42') and Henry Deborah (60') scored for Malawi at the Nyayo National Stadium.

India’s attacking intent paid dividends in the 18th minute when Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam floated in a corner from the right.

Malawian goalkeeper Esther Maulidi came off her line but failed to make contact, allowing the ball to bounce off Aveka Singh and fall kindly to Astam Oraon, who reacted swiftly to slot it into the net and hand India the lead.

It was the 21-year-old’s first goal for the national team.

Trailing by a goal, Malawi grew into the game and began to enjoy more possession in the Indian half. Their pressure paid off in the 42nd minute when Sanfida Nongrum brought down Bernadetta Mkandawire on the edge of the box, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position.

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Khumalo Ireen stepped up and unleashed a superb left-footed strike into the top corner. India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made contact with the ball but was unable to keep it out.

India responded immediately, as in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, a slick one-two down the left between Karishma Shirvoikar and Babina Lisham saw the latter whip in a dangerous cross into the box.

Aveka Singh was perfectly positioned and scored with a composed volley to restore India’s lead just before the break.

Malawi came out aggressively after the restart and pressed the Indian backline in numbers, winning possession on multiple occasions. They equalised for the second time just after the hour mark.

Khumalo Ireen delivered a corner from the right, which was first met by substitute Mulimbika Sarah, and Henry Deborah reacted quickest to fire a volley into the net, making it 2-2.

The match grew increasingly scrappy in the closing stages, with both sides resorting to long balls. With the tie seemingly headed for a penalty shootout, the decisive moment arrived six minutes from time.

Nirmala's free-kick from the halfway line picked out substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai, who did brilliantly to cut inside onto her right foot before unleashing a precise strike into the bottom corner, leaving the Malawi goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.

India had earlier suffered a 0-2 defeat to Kenya in the semifinals, while hosts Kenya are set to face Australia in the final.

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