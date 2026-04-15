India 1-0 Malawi LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Astam Oraon Puts Blue Tigresses Ahead

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 18' IND 1-0 MWI
Astam Oraon puts India ahead!! A corner from the right is floated in the box. Esther comes out to slap it away but grabs at thin air. Instead, it bounces off against Aveka's body and reaches Oraon, who pokes it into the net.
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 12' IND 0-0 MWI
It has been a really attacking game so far. India win a corner, which is cleared by the Malawi defence, who try to counter with pace. However, a ball towards the winger runs out of the pitch, resulting in a throw.
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 2' IND 0-0 MWI
A good start from India, who are controlling the ball in the early stages. A cut-back from the right results in a shot at goal, but it's saved well by Esther.
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: KO | IND 0-0 MWI
After the national anthems are sung and the hands are shaken, the players take their positions on the pitch in sunny Nairobi. Referee Yordanos Mulugeta blows the whistle, and India take the kick-off to get the third-place play-off match underway.
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Malawi Playing XI
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: India Playing XI
India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Match Details
Fixture: India Women vs Malawi Women
Series: FIFA Series 2026
Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM IST