India 1-0 Malawi LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Astam Oraon Puts Blue Tigresses Ahead

India vs Malawi Live Streaming, FIFA Series 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs MWI third-place play-off at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on April 15, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India vs Malawi live score women’s FIFA Series 2026 third-round play-off
India Women Vs Malawi Women Live Streaming, FIFA Series 2026: When And Where To Watch | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the women’s FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off fixture between India and Malawi at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. India are desperate to end a six‑match losing streak, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Kenya. As a result, they will face Malawi in the third-place match, with the African opponents losing their semi-final 5-0 to Australia. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Malawi women’s football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 18' IND 1-0 MWI

Astam Oraon puts India ahead!! A corner from the right is floated in the box. Esther comes out to slap it away but grabs at thin air. Instead, it bounces off against Aveka's body and reaches Oraon, who pokes it into the net.

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 12' IND 0-0 MWI

It has been a really attacking game so far. India win a corner, which is cleared by the Malawi defence, who try to counter with pace. However, a ball towards the winger runs out of the pitch, resulting in a throw.

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: 2' IND 0-0 MWI

A good start from India, who are controlling the ball in the early stages. A cut-back from the right results in a shot at goal, but it's saved well by Esther.

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: KO | IND 0-0 MWI

After the national anthems are sung and the hands are shaken, the players take their positions on the pitch in sunny Nairobi. Referee Yordanos Mulugeta blows the whistle, and India take the kick-off to get the third-place play-off match underway.

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Malawi Playing XI

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: India Playing XI

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India Women vs Malawi Women

  • Series: FIFA Series 2026

  • Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

  • Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

India vs Malawi, FIFA Series 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Indian women’s team’s match against Malawi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups when they are released.

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