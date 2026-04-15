India Women Vs Malawi Women Live Streaming, FIFA Series 2026: When And Where To Watch

India Women Vs Malawi Women, FIFA Series 2026: Here is your ready reckoner for the India and Malawi match, live streaming details and more

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India Women Vs Malawi Women Live Streaming, FIFA Series 2026: When And Where To Watch
India Women Vs Malawi Women Live Streaming, FIFA Series 2026: When And Where To Watch | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India aim to bounce back after semi-final loss to Kenya in FIFA Women’s Series

  • Malawi seek recovery following heavy defeat against Australia

  • Midfield control and finishing likely to decide third-place playoff outcome

India’s women’s team will take on Malawi in the third-place playoff of the FIFA Women’s Series 2026 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 15, with both sides looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

The Blue Tigresses come into this game after a 2-0 defeat against hosts Kenya in the semi-final, where they struggled to cope with the opposition’s physicality and tempo.

This match now presents a chance for India to regroup and finish strongly in an international tournament designed to provide exposure against teams from different confederations.

Malawi, on the other hand, are also aiming for redemption after suffering a heavy 5-0 loss to Australia in their opening match. Despite that result, they have shown promise in recent games, including strong wins over teams like Lesotho and Angola, highlighting their attacking capabilities.

Under head coach Lovemore Fazili, Malawi have developed into a competitive unit and will look to use their physical strength and pace to trouble India once again.

For India, the key will be improving their midfield control and attacking sharpness, areas that were lacking against Kenya. With some key players missing and injury concerns in the squad, the team will need a more cohesive performance to break down Malawi’s defense.

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Both teams are evenly matched on paper, and with pride at stake, this clash could turn into a tightly contested encounter as they battle for a third-place finish.

India Women Vs Malawi Women, FIFA Series 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the India Women Vs Malawi Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches be played?

A

The India Women Vs Malawi Wome FIFA Series 2026 third place playoff match will be played at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya on April 15.

Q

Where to watch the India Women Vs Malawi Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches live online?

A

The India Women Vs Malawi Women FIFA Series 2026 match can be watched on TV47 in Kenya. However, there is no live broadcast of the match in India.

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