India Women Vs Kenya Women Preview, FIFA Series 2026: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About 2nd Semi-Final

Summary of this article
India women face hosts Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST in Nairobi
Australia vs Malawi will be the other semi-final, with final and third-place matches scheduled for April 15
Check live streaming and other details below
The Indian senior women's team will participate in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.
The Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier that day at 16:30 IST. The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15.
Any match that ends in a draw will go straight to a penalty shootout, with no extra time. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
Among the four participants, India are the second-highest ranked side in the FIFA world rankings at 67th. Australia are ranked 15th, while Kenya and Malawi, the two African sides, are 133rd and 153rd, respectively.
Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations. The purpose of the FIFA Series is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another.
As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development.
FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule:
Semi-final 1 - 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi
Semi-final 2 - 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India
Third-place match - 16:30 IST, April 15
Final - 20:30 IST, April 15
Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
India Women Vs Kenya Women, FIFA Series 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the India Women Vs Kenya Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches be played?
The India Women Vs Kenya Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches will be played at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya on April 11 and 15.
Where to watch the India Women Vs Kenya Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches live online?
The India Women Vs Kenya Women and other FIFA Series 2026 matches can be watched on TV47 in Kenya. However, there is no live broadcast of the match in India.