Arvind Kejriwal to Join Mamata Banerjee on Campaign Trail for West Bengal Elections

As the state enters the thick of the polling season, this partnership could shift the optics of the campaign trail. While the TMC already maintains a formidable ground presence, the addition of a high-profile ally like Kejriwal is designed to signal a united front against the BJP’s aggressive push in the state. For the voters, this collaboration serves as a reminder that the stakes of the April 29 polling phase extend far beyond regional boundaries, touching upon the broader future of the country's political landscape.