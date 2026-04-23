Arvind Kejriwal to Join Mamata Banerjee on Campaign Trail for West Bengal Elections

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on April 26 and 27, the second phase of the assembly election, party sources said on Thursday.

Pritha Mukherjee
Pritha Mukherjee
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Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.
Arvind Kejriwal to Join Mamata Banerjee on Campaign Trail for West Bengal Elections Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on April 26 and 27.

  • Kejriwal will visit the state at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

  • The former Delhi chief minister is expected to take part in public meetings and outreach programmes as part of the TMC's campaign.

In a significant show of political solidarity, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to head to West Bengal on April 26 and 27. His visit comes as a direct response to an invitation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the state gears up for the high-stakes second phase of its assembly elections.

The bond between the two leaders appears to be strengthening. On Wednesday, Kejriwal shared that he had reached out to "Mamata didi" personally to offer his unwavering support. Describing the current political climate in West Bengal as one of the "most important battles for Indian democracy," Kejriwal emphasized that he stands firmly with the TMC supremo during this critical juncture.

During his two-day stay, the former Delhi Chief Minister won’t just be a spectator; he is expected to hit the ground running with a series of public meetings and outreach programmes. His presence is intended to provide a boost to the ruling TMC's campaign just days before the second phase of polling begins.

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As the first phase of voting unfolds today, the political temperature in the state continues to rise. With Kejriwal joining the fray to canvas for the TMC on the 26th and 27th, all eyes will be on how this partnership resonates with voters heading to the booths on April 29.

The alliance between the two leaders signifies a growing narrative of opposition unity. Kejriwal, in his outreach, emphasized that this isn't just a local election but a "battle for Indian democracy," framing his support as a duty to stand with those he believes are being unfairly targeted by central forces. By referring to the West Bengal Chief Minister as "Mamata didi," he is tapping into a personal rapport that aims to bridge the gap between Delhi’s administrative politics and Bengal’s grassroots sentiment.

As the state enters the thick of the polling season, this partnership could shift the optics of the campaign trail. While the TMC already maintains a formidable ground presence, the addition of a high-profile ally like Kejriwal is designed to signal a united front against the BJP’s aggressive push in the state. For the voters, this collaboration serves as a reminder that the stakes of the April 29 polling phase extend far beyond regional boundaries, touching upon the broader future of the country's political landscape.

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