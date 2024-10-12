National

The Raavans That Gain Mukti Through Fire

Raavan is engulfed in what Hindu mythology considers the purest: fire. The ritual of burning, year after year, leaves questions that smoulder long after the flames die. As Ravana's effigy is reduced to ash, who cries? Artisans who occupy corners of pavements, stand far from the celebration. Their splintered fingers with a gloomy smile, call for the next year when their hunger will be burnt in the making of Dashanan. The festival which is sandwiched between Navratri and Diwali ends in a twilight. Artisans paint him pink and purple ,the colour of joy, as he heads towards ‘Mukti’ to question what is right and wrong.