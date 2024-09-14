When A Leader Takes Off His Topi

Omar Abdullah, scion of the Abdullah family and grandson of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, filed his nomination for the Ganderbal constituency on September 4. He then addressed his supporters, starting his speech in Urdu with, “I want to tell you one thing,” before switching to Kashmiri. “My turban, my honour,” Omar said, his voice cracking as he removed his topi, which featured Kashmiri craftsmanship. Holding it in both hands, he displayed it to the crowd. The gesture was met with an outpouring of emotion. Some supporters, in tears, vowed to lay down their lives for him. “Protect my turban,” Omar said, pausing for effect. “Protect my skull cap. Protect my dignity. Give me one chance.” Then, regaining his composure, he switched to Urdu and invoked God, telling voters that if they worked together, victory would be theirs.