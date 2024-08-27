Elections

J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List

National Conference and the Congress party confirmed their alliance ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and revealed that ally National Conference will contest 51 seats and Congress will run in 32.

Congress fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru
Congress fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru constituency
The Congress announced its first list of nine candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Monday hours after the party revealed its seat-sharing arrangement with National Conference for the polls.

Key candidates include Ghulam Ahmad Mir for Dooru and former state chief Vikar Rasool Wani for Banihal.

BY Outlook Web Desk

J&K Assembly Polls: Full List Of Congress Candidates

Kashmir Region:

  1. Tral: Surinder Singh Channi

  2. Dooru: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

  3. Devsar: Amanullah Mantoo

  4. Anantnag: Peerzada Mohammad Syed

  5. Inderwal: Shaikh Zafarullah

Jammu Region:

  1. Banihal: Vikar Rasool Wani

  2. Doda: Sheikh Riyaz from

  3. Doda West: Pradeep Kumar Bhagat

  4. Bhadarwah: Nadeem Sharief

(this list is still getting updated)

INDIA Bloc Seat Sharing Deal In J&K

The CPI(M) and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat.

A joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar revealed that five seats will see a "friendly contest" between the allies after a day of negotiations.

