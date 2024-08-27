J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List

The Congress announced its first list of nine candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Monday hours after the party revealed its seat-sharing arrangement with National Conference for the polls.
Key candidates include Ghulam Ahmad Mir for Dooru and former state chief Vikar Rasool Wani for Banihal.
J&K Assembly Polls: Full List Of Congress Candidates
Kashmir Region:
Tral: Surinder Singh Channi
Dooru: Ghulam Ahmad Mir
Devsar: Amanullah Mantoo
Anantnag: Peerzada Mohammad Syed
Inderwal: Shaikh Zafarullah
Jammu Region:
Banihal: Vikar Rasool Wani
Doda: Sheikh Riyaz from
Doda West: Pradeep Kumar Bhagat
Bhadarwah: Nadeem Sharief
(this list is still getting updated)
INDIA Bloc Seat Sharing Deal In J&K
National Conference and the Congress party confirmed their alliance ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and revealed that ally National Conference will contest 51 seats and Congress will run in 32.
The CPI(M) and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat.
A joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar revealed that five seats will see a "friendly contest" between the allies after a day of negotiations.