AAP's J&K Debut: Full List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections, scheduled to take place in three phases starting September 18, will be the first assembly polls in the region since 2014. The former state has been under President's Rule since 2018. The results will be announced on October 4.
AAP, contesting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, has also released the list of 40 star campaigners including National convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among others.
Here is the list of AAP candidates announced so far:
Kashmir:
Banihal - Mudassir Azmat Mir
Devsar - Sheikh Fida Hussain
Dooru - Mohsin Shafkar Mir
Pulwama - Fayaz Ahmad Sofi
Rajpora - Mudassir Hassan
Jammu:
Doda - Mehraj Din Malik
Doda West - Yasir Shafi Matto
(The list will be updated as more candidates are announced)