Retired Judge To Doctor: Full List Of NC Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls

Jammu & Kashmir: The announcement from National Conference came after it finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the Congress after hectic parleys.

National Conference leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah (left) and Omar Abdullah (right) | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Monday issued its first list of 18 candidates for the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The announcement from JKNC came after it finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, NC shared its list of candidates approved by its president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The party has named its former MP from Anantnag, Justice (Retd) Hassnain Masoodi, as its candidate from Pampore and former legislator Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama.

The NC announced the name of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian and former minister Sakina Ittoo from DH Pora.

It also named Peerzada Feroze Ahmad from Devsar, Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad from Larnoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi from Anantnag West, Bashir Ahmad Veeri from Bijbehara, Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Anantnag East and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo from Pahalgam. All these seats are in south Kashmir.

For the seats in Jammu region, the NC announced Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda, Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, former minister Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar and Pooja Thokur from Pader-Nagsani.

Earlier, after the hectic negotiation, the NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the allies announced at a joint press conference at the NC president's residence here after day-long negotiations. They also said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union Territory.

The first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and the third on October 1. Counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.

Full List of NC candidates:

Kashmir region:

Constituency - Candidate

Anantnag East-Reyaz Ahmad Khan

Anantnag West-Abdul Majeed Larmi

Bijbehara - Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri

D.H. Pora - Sakina Ittoo

Devsar - Peerzada Feroze Ahmad

Pampore - Retd. Justice Hussnain Masoodi

Pulwama - Mohammad Khalil Bandh

Larnoo - Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad

Pahalgam - Altaf Ahmad Kaloo

Rajpora - Gh. Mohi-Ud-Din Mir

Shopian - Sheikh Mohammad Rafi

Zainpora - Showkat Hussain Ganie

Jammu region:

Constituency - Candidate

Banihal - Sajad Shaheen

Bhaderwah - Mehboob Iqbal

Doda - Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy

Kishtwar - Sajad Kichloo

Pader-Nagsani - Pooja Thokur

Ramban - Arjun Singh Raju

