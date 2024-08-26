Retired Judge To Doctor: Full List Of NC Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Monday issued its first list of 18 candidates for the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The announcement from JKNC came after it finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, NC shared its list of candidates approved by its president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The party has named its former MP from Anantnag, Justice (Retd) Hassnain Masoodi, as its candidate from Pampore and former legislator Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama.
The NC announced the name of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian and former minister Sakina Ittoo from DH Pora.
It also named Peerzada Feroze Ahmad from Devsar, Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad from Larnoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi from Anantnag West, Bashir Ahmad Veeri from Bijbehara, Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Anantnag East and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo from Pahalgam. All these seats are in south Kashmir.
For the seats in Jammu region, the NC announced Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda, Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, former minister Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar and Pooja Thokur from Pader-Nagsani.
Earlier, after the hectic negotiation, the NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the allies announced at a joint press conference at the NC president's residence here after day-long negotiations. They also said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union Territory.
The first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and the third on October 1. Counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.
Full List of NC candidates:
Kashmir region:
Constituency - Candidate
Anantnag East-Reyaz Ahmad Khan
Anantnag West-Abdul Majeed Larmi
Bijbehara - Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri
D.H. Pora - Sakina Ittoo
Devsar - Peerzada Feroze Ahmad
Pampore - Retd. Justice Hussnain Masoodi
Pulwama - Mohammad Khalil Bandh
Larnoo - Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad
Pahalgam - Altaf Ahmad Kaloo
Rajpora - Gh. Mohi-Ud-Din Mir
Shopian - Sheikh Mohammad Rafi
Zainpora - Showkat Hussain Ganie
Jammu region:
Constituency - Candidate
Banihal - Sajad Shaheen
Bhaderwah - Mehboob Iqbal
Doda - Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy
Kishtwar - Sajad Kichloo
Pader-Nagsani - Pooja Thokur
Ramban - Arjun Singh Raju